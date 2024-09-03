NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, September 4 (game #185)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #185) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… American beauty

NYT Strands today (game #185) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

DRAW

WARD

WOOD

SALAD

DRAB

PLAN

NYT Strands today (game #185) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Natural beauties

NYT Strands today (game #185) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: right, 1st row Last: left, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #185) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #185, are…

ARCHES

GLACIER

REDWOOD

SAGUARO

BADLANDS

SPANGRAM: NATIONALPARKS

My rating: Difficult

Difficult My score: 4 hints

This is one of those Strands games that will prove much, much harder if you don't live in (or have extensive knowledge of) the United States. I'm not going to complain at length about that – the New York Times is a US publication, so I understand why its focus will be there – but it makes for a deeply unsatisfying game from my point of view, because I had very little chance of solving it without lots of hints. And why would I? I doubt the average American citizen can name too many UK national parks, either…

So here my game was simply asking for a hint, finding the word, finding more hint words, asking for another one and repeat, repeat, repeat. I did get the spangram, plus BADLANDS, but I'm afraid to say I hadn't even heard of SAGUARO, ARCHES or GLACIER, so really had very little chance of getting a perfect score here.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

