NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, September 4 (game #451)

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #451) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CATER

BOWL

THROW

STAR

CARET

TRACE

CRATE

HASH

SHRED

BED

BRACE

TOUCH

PLAN

HINT

COLLAR

HOST

NYT Connections today (game #451) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Just a little

Just a little Green: Doggy must-haves

Doggy must-haves Blue: Celebration time

Celebration time Purple: Look down while you're typing

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #451) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: VERY SMALL AMOUNT

GREEN: PUPPY PURCHASES

BLUE: HELP PUT ON A PARTY

PURPLE: SYMBOLS ON A KEYBOARD

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #451) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #451, are…

YELLOW: VERY SMALL AMOUNT HINT, SHRED, TOUCH, TRACE

HINT, SHRED, TOUCH, TRACE GREEN: PUPPY PURCHASES BED, BOWL, COLLAR, CRATE

BED, BOWL, COLLAR, CRATE BLUE: HELP PUT ON A PARTY CATER, HOST, PLAN, THROW

CATER, HOST, PLAN, THROW PURPLE: SYMBOLS ON A KEYBOARD BRACE, CARET, HASH, STAR

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Fail

The only thing more frustrating than failing at Connections is failing at Connections when you already solved two of the groups. That was the situation I was in today: I only had eight words to choose from, and all four guesses remaining, so surely I'd be able to combine them into two sets? But no.

To make matters worse, one of those groups was the yellow one, supposedly the easiest. But for some reason my brain wouldn't (or couldn't) assemble HINT, SHRED, TOUCH and TRACE into a group meaning VERY SMALL AMOUNT. Was that a big failing on my part? I guess so – they do all mean that, in certain contexts, after all – but it seems like an overly tricky answer for yellow.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

