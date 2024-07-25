NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, July 26 (game #145)

Here's a nice, easy Strands puzzle to round off the week. I say it's easy – you might disagree of course. There are hints below if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #145) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Go for the gold

NYT Strands today (game #145) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SWAG

SWAM

QUEST

SQUARE

STARE

SCARE

NYT Strands today (game #145) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • The games

NYT Strands today (game #145) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 6th row • Last: right, 2nd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #145) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #145, are…

TRACK

SWIMMING

KARATE

GOLF

EQUESTRIAN

ARCHERY

SPANGRAM: OLYMPICS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Here's a nice timely Strands puzzle, given the Paris 2024 Olympics officially begins today. It's an easy one, too, with the theme clue of 'Go for the gold' pointing rather obviously towards OLYMPICS as the spangram and the likes of ARCHERY and SWIMMING as answers. And yes, GOLF is in there too; that's an Olympic sport this year.

Interestingly, TRACK technically shouldn't be included, because it's called 'athletics' elsewhere in the world, including in the official Olympics listings, but we'll let this one slide…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday 25 July, game #144)

SWING

FUNK

FUSION

ACID

COOL

BEBOP

MODAL

RAGTIME

SPANGRAM: SUBGENRE