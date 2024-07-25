NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, July 26 (game #411)

It's the final Connections puzzle of the working week, and it's another fairly difficult one. What a surprise, eh? Read on for some hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #411) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LIAR

CON

BACK

DOWN

SUPPORT

SYMBOL

MINUS

LOOT

CHAMPION

STRIKE

DING

RIGHT

BASE

UP

ENDORSE

LEFT

NYT Connections today (game #411) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Which way?

Which way? Green: You got this

You got this Blue: Bad thing

Bad thing Purple: Sounds like a sound maker

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #411) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BASIC DIRECTIONS

GREEN: ADVOCATE FOR

BLUE: DRAWBACK

PURPLE: INSTRUMENT HOMOPHONES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #411) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #411, are…

YELLOW: BASIC DIRECTIONS DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, UP

DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, UP GREEN: ADVOCATE FOR BACK, CHAMPION, ENDORSE, SUPPORT

BACK, CHAMPION, ENDORSE, SUPPORT BLUE: DRAWBACK CON, DING, MINUS, STRIKE

CON, DING, MINUS, STRIKE PURPLE: INSTRUMENT HOMOPHONES BASE, LIAR, LOOT, SYMBOL

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

This Connections is a real mixed bag, with one very easy one and another that's fairly simple, but two really tough ones. Or at least that was my experience. I got the green and yellow ones easily enough, but simply couldn't make another group from the eight remaining answers and used up three of my four guesses trying to complete the game.

Eventually I realized that BASE, LIAR, LOOT and SYMBOL were all homophones for musical instruments – it was SYMBOL that gave it away – which meant I solved the blue 'drawback' group by default. With hindsight maybe it wasn't that difficult, but DING in particular just didn't occur to me as being aligned in any way with CON, MINUS and STRIKE…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

