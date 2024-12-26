NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, December 26 (game #298)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #298) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Relative conjunction

NYT Strands today (game #298) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TOWN

WHEN

RENEW

TUNA

SWAN

CLUE

NYT Strands today (game #298) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Get together

NYT Strands today (game #298) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 3rd row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #298) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #298, are…

AUNT

INLAW

GRANDCHILD

NIECE

COUSIN

UNCLE

NEPHEW

SPANGRAM: REUNION

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I’m sure I’m not the only one who started looking for nouns that introduce a relative clause in grammar (that, which, whom, etc), but that would have been a little too easy perhaps.

That said, today’s relative hunting wasn’t taxing – although even the thought of entertaining this many relations at a REUNION was enough to make me a little stressed.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, 25 December, game #297)

COAL

SOCKS

PENS

SCARF

TOYS

CANDY

ORANGE

PLUSHIE

SPANGRAM: STOCKING