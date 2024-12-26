NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Thursday, December 26 (game #564)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #564) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TIDY

ALA

HANDSOME

ELDER

SPRUCE

LIKE

PINE

MISS

HEALTHY

ROUGHLY

ARK

PALM

ABOUT

RESPECTABLE

ORE

AROUND

NYT Connections today (game #564) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Generally similar

Generally similar GREEN: Evergreens

Evergreens BLUE: A decent portion

A decent portion PURPLE: Four of the 50

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #564) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: APPROXIMATELY

GREEN: TREES

BLUE: SIZABLE, AS AN AMOUNT

PURPLE: U.S. STATE ABBREVIATIONS, PER AP STYLE GUIDE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #564) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #564, are…

YELLOW: APPROXIMATELY ABOUT, AROUND, LIKE, ROUGHLY

ABOUT, AROUND, LIKE, ROUGHLY GREEN: TREES ELDER, PALM, PINE, SPRUCE

ELDER, PALM, PINE, SPRUCE BLUE: SIZABLE, AS AN AMOUNT HANDSOME, HEALTHY, RESPECTABLE, TIDY

HANDSOME, HEALTHY, RESPECTABLE, TIDY PURPLE: U.S. STATE ABBREVIATIONS, PER AP STYLE GUIDE ALA, ARK, MISS, ORE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

I wasted time today thinking HANDSOME, HEALTHY and SPRUCE were somehow connected – I was imagining some shaving gel commercial featuring some buff man with a chiseled jaw admiring himself in the mirror and thinking how, erm, ARK he is. Sometimes when you can’t find the fourth word it’s for a good reason.

After seeing the tree link, I got there in the end – although those state abbreviations were far from obvious and I would never have got them if it wasn’t for the fact that they were the final Purple four. We still click on those last four words like we knew all along though, right? Yeah, yeah U.S. STATE ABBREVIATIONS, PER AP STYLE GUIDE, yeah, yeah, I knew that.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 25 December, game #563)

YELLOW: CELESTIAL OBJECTS COMET, MOON, PLANET, STAR

COMET, MOON, PLANET, STAR GREEN: ARCHERS CUPID, HAWKEYE, ROBIN HOOD, SAGITTARIUS

CUPID, HAWKEYE, ROBIN HOOD, SAGITTARIUS BLUE: FEMALE ANIMALS JENNY, NANNY, QUEEN, VIXEN

JENNY, NANNY, QUEEN, VIXEN PURPLE: "S.N.L." CAST MEMBERS FEY, RUDOLPH, SHANNON, STRONG