NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, June 24 (game #113)

A new week means a new opportunity to solve Strands. But then again, every day brings that opportunity, so I'm just talking nonsense. My hints are more useful than this intro, honest!

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #113) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Fine print

NYT Strands today (game #113) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

THING

STRIP

GEARS

LETTER

GREAT

HANG

NYT Strands today (game #113) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Repeating design

NYT Strands today (game #113) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 5th row • Last: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #113) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #113, are…

TARTAN

PAISLEY

GINGHAM

STRIPES

CHEVRON

ARGYLE

SPANGRAM: PATTERNS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I liked this Strands puzzle. It's challenging enough to keep your brain working, but without some of the rather silly elements that sometimes frustrate about this game. For instance, it all makes logical sense – the spangram is PATTERNS, and the answers are all… patterns! Genius!

It took me a while to get started, but once I came up with TARTAN the theme was obvious, although the clue of 'fine print' was not particularly helpful in retrospect. Some of the answers were straightforward – I'm looking at you, STRIPES and PAISLEY – but the likes of ARGYLE and GINGHAM were a lot less so. Enjoyable.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

