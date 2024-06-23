Quordle today – hints and answers for Monday, June 24 (game #882)

And so Monday rolls around again like an unwanted gift. Maybe today's Quordle will cheer you up – but then again, it's difficult as it always is, so maybe not…

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #882) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 5*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #882) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #882) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #882) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #882) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • A • S • H • A

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #882) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #882, are…

ANGER

SILKY

HURRY

ANODE

ANODE is a word that crops up every now and then in Quordle but that you're unlikely to see that often elsewhere (well, unless you're an electrician or something). That probably makes it the hardest of today's four words to find, although the fact that HURRY has a repeated R might also have tripped people up. But overall this is a fairly easy Quordle, and one that I didn't struggle with at all.

Also, a note on the Daily Sequence, which gave me an entirely new experience today. I'd guessed WAGER fairly early on, but the first answer ended up being WAVER. Fine. So I moved on and solved the second and third puzzles, and then the fourth one automatically solved itself, because the answer was… WAGER. I never knew it would do that!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #882) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #882, are…

WAVER

DISCO

NOBLY

WAGER

