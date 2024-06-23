NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, June 24 (game #379)

A new week brings a new set of Connections puzzles to complete. You'll find some hints below if you need them – and my commentary if you don't.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #379) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BARE

CARPET

RAW

MEAT

NEW

DELICATE

DELICIOUS

MOUSSE

DEAR

DESSERT

SENSITIVE

SIDE

STARTER

TAPE

MAIN

TENDER

NYT Connections today (game #379) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Ouch!

Ouch! Green: Feeling hungry?

Feeling hungry? Blue: Sounds like an animal

Sounds like an animal Purple: Color blank

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #379) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SORE TO THE TOUCH

GREEN: RESTAURANT COURSES

BLUE: ANIMAL HOMOPHONES

PURPLE: RED ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #379) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #379, are…

GREEN: RESTAURANT COURSES DESSERT, MAIN, SIDE, STARTER

DESSERT, MAIN, SIDE, STARTER YELLOW: SORE TO THE TOUCH DELICATE, RAW, SENSITIVE, TENDER

DELICATE, RAW, SENSITIVE, TENDER BLUE: ANIMAL HOMOPHONES BARE, DEAR, MOUSSE, NEW

BARE, DEAR, MOUSSE, NEW PURPLE: RED ___ CARPET, DELICIOUS, MEAT, TAPE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

No major concerns today; Connections seems to have calmed down a little after last week's rather difficult puzzles. Blue is a fun one. I always like homophones, and today's was animal-based, with BARE/BEAR, DEAR/DEER, MOUSSE/MOOSE and (presumably) NEW/GNU. It took me a while to work out what that last one was, honestly.

I'm not sure I would have solved purple if it wasn't by default, but green and yellow were both straightforward, so I didn't need to worry about the final one anyway.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 23 June, game #378)

YELLOW: “SETTLE DOWN!” EASY, ENOUGH, QUIET, RELAX

EASY, ENOUGH, QUIET, RELAX GREEN: MINOR AILMENTS BUG, CHILL, COLD, COUGH

BUG, CHILL, COLD, COUGH BLUE: WHAT HUMPBACK WHALES DO BREACH, DIVE, SING, SPOUT

BREACH, DIVE, SING, SPOUT PURPLE: ___ CITY NICKNAMES MAGIC, MOTOR, SIN, WINDY