NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, December 22 (game #294)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #294) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Are you listening?

NYT Strands today (game #294) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

WINK

RING

KING

WREN

RENT

ANGEL

NYT Strands today (game #294) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • We’re happy tonight

NYT Strands today (game #294) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #294) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #294, are…

SNOW

BELLS

GLISTENING

WALKING

SLEIGH

SPANGRAM: WINTER WONDERLAND

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Taking words from the first verse of WINTER WONDERLAND made today’s Strands a breeze – and I’m sure you were singing about Parson Brown by the time you completed it.

It’s one of those songs that’s hard to ruin, which makes it the perfect karaoke song – perfect except for the fact that it only really works for one month a year.

In the UK, it’s a song that’s been co-opted by soccer fans, who will change the words to fit their star striker with a few variations to fit the club and player. For example, in Scotland in the 1990s Celtic fans would honor goalscorer Jorge Cadete with the chant:

“There’s only one Jorge Cadete / He puts the ball in the netty / He’s Portuguese / and he scores with ease / Walking in a Jorge Wonderland.”

Erm, what I was saying about being a song that’s hard to ruin… I take it back.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, 21 December, game #293)

ABBEY

TABERNACLE

MOSQUE

TEMPLE

MONASTERY

SPANGRAM: SACRED SPACES