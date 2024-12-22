NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Sunday, December 22 (game #560)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #560) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

STATS

CROWN

ABBOTT

ELEMENTARY

NUN

KEY

DOME

ABBA

LAUREL

MONK

COCONUT

FRY

SKULL

BONES

KAYAK

KOJAK

NYT Connections today (game #560) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Bodypart lingo

Bodypart lingo GREEN: Backwards and forwards

Backwards and forwards BLUE: Watching the detectives

Watching the detectives PURPLE: The other half

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #560) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SLANG FOR HEAD

GREEN: PALINDROMES

BLUE: POLICE PROCEDURALS

PURPLE: FIRST IN A COMEDY DUO

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #560) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #560, are…

YELLOW: SLANG FOR HEAD COCONUT, CROWN, DOME, SKULL

COCONUT, CROWN, DOME, SKULL GREEN: PALINDROMES ABBA, KAYAK, NUN, STATS

ABBA, KAYAK, NUN, STATS BLUE: POLICE PROCEDURALS BONES, ELEMENTARY, KOJAK, MONK

BONES, ELEMENTARY, KOJAK, MONK PURPLE: FIRST IN A COMEDY DUO ABBOTT, FRY, KEY, LAUREL

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

Had today’s Connections included the words Noggin, Nut, Helmet, or Bonce then I might not have struggled to see SLANG FOR HEAD so badly. Instead, it was PALINDROMES that hit me first – although that was mainly because I couldn’t see how Swedish pop legends ABBA could connect with anything else, unless there was an obscure 1970s Eurovision act called KOJAK, which is entirely possible.

According to Wikipedia the longest palindrome in regular use is the 19-letter Finnish word saippuakivikauppias (soapstone vendor).

Wikipedia also directs us to some palindrome phrases including “A man, a plan, a canal, Panama” to which I’m sure you could add “a KAJAK” (or a saippuakivikauppias), and the eternal question “Do geese see god?”

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 21 December, game #559)

YELLOW: LOOP BAND, CIRCLE, HOOP, RING

BAND, CIRCLE, HOOP, RING GREEN: COOKING VESSELS CASSEROLE, CROCK, PAN, POT

CASSEROLE, CROCK, PAN, POT BLUE: KINDS OF BEDS BUNK, CANOPY, MURPHY, SLEIGH

BUNK, CANOPY, MURPHY, SLEIGH PURPLE: THINGS CALLED "OSCAR" BALONEY, GROUCH, O, STATUETTE