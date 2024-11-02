NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, November 2 (game #244)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #244) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Good on paper

NYT Strands today (game #244) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LATE

LAST

STALE

STARE

PUFF

CLIP

NYT Strands today (game #244) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Stationery cupboard

NYT Strands today (game #244) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 4th row Last: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #244) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #244, are…

PRINTER

SCISSORS

PENCILS

STAPLER

RULER

SPANGRAM: OFFICESUPPLIES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

As the father of teenage daughters I am well aware of all of the OFFICESUPPLIES in today's Strands. Not because they work in an office, obviously, but because they are at school and seem to get through about 20 RULERs and 50 PENCILS a year, constantly need me to help them use the PRINTER and still seem a little clueless about how to use SCISSORS or a STAPLER. Kids today, eh? Too much time spent in front of a screen, clearly.

My own parental issues aside, this was an easy Strands puzzle to solve. The theme clue provided a good push in the right direction, and when I found PRINTER by accident my course was duly charted. None of the words were had to think of, and only the rather long and complex spangram provided any real challenge.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, 1 November, game #243)

QUEEN

KING

ROOK

TIMER

BISHOP

PAWN

KNIGHT

BOARD

SPANGRAM: CHECKMATE