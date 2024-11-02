NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, November 2 (game #510)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #510) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BOARD

DROP

PLANK

SINK

RANGE

PANEL

STUD

BOAT

CHANDELIER

COUNTER

CABINET

CRUNCH

COUNCIL

MOUNTAIN CLIMBER

FRIDGE

HOOP

NYT Connections today (game #510) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Maybe dishwasher too

Decision makers, collectively

Work those abs

Body decoration types

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #510) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SEEN IN A KITCHEN

GREEN: GROUP OF ADVISORS

BLUE: CORE EXERCISES

PURPLE: KINDS OF EARRINGS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #510) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #510, are…

YELLOW: SEEN IN A KITCHEN COUNTER, FRIDGE, RANGE, SINK

BOARD, CABINET, COUNCIL, PANEL

BOAT, CRUNCH, MOUNTAIN CLIMBER, PLANK

CHANDELIER, DROP, HOOP, STUD

My rating: Moderate

My score: Perfect

This was another day where I solved purple relatively early – and it's just as well that I did, as the chance of my completing blue was only slightly above zero. That's because blue was CORE EXERCISES, featuring BOAT, CRUNCH, MOUNTAIN CLIMBER and PLANK, a subject about which I have almost no knowledge and absolutely no interest. I do know what a CRUNCH and a PLANK are, and did consider that one answer might involves those exercises, but had no idea what the other two would be, and even once I saw them I was still none the wiser as to what a BOAT or a MOUNTAIN CLIMBER actually involves.

With the latter I instead initially thought it might go with CHANDELIER as part of a 'things that hang' group, but I was on the wrong track there. Instead, CHANDELIER went with HOOP, DROP and STUD to form the purple KINDS OF EARRINGS group, which I was pleased to solve.

Yellow and green were theoretically easier, as you'd expect them to be, but it took me a while to separate them. I figured that SEEN IN A KITCHEN would be one, but as well as COUNTER, FRIDGE, RANGE, SINK – the eventual answers – I could have included CABINET, so waited until I'd solved a few more before tackling it. My patience paid off and I completed today's Connections with no mistakes (for once).

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 1 November, game #509)

YELLOW: PROGRESS SLOWLY CRAWL, CREEP, DRAG, INCH

BOTTLE, CAN, DRAFT, TAP

BALL, CURL, DOODLE, PUFF

BALL, CURL, DOODLE, PUFF PURPLE: ___ EFFECT BUTTERFLY, DOMINO, HALO, PLACEBO