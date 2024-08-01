NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, August 2 (game #152)

Your final Strands puzzle of the week is a fairly straightforward one once you work out what the theme is… but that in itself is a challenge. There are hints below if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #152) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Here, there, and everywhere

NYT Strands today (game #152) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TROUT

MANE

BEET

BEND

SIDE

TOUGH

NYT Strands today (game #152) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Where you are

NYT Strands today (game #152) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 4th row • Last: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #152) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #152, are…

ABOVE

THROUGH

BESIDE

UNDERNEATH

BETWEEN

AMONG

SPANGRAM: LOCATION

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

It took me ages to get started with today's Strands, to the extent that I needed a hint to get going. The theme of 'Here, there and everywhere' suggested only 'The Beatles' to me, which was obviously wrong (though I did check), so it was only when the game gave me ABOVE that it became clear what I was looking for. After that it was easy: there are only so many LOCATION-based words, and I was able to find them all in a couple of minutes.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday 1 August, game #151)

SALT

MARACA

RATTLE

HAIRSPRAY

MARTINI

BOOTY

HANDS

SPANGRAM: SHAKEN