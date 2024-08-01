Quordle today – hints and answers for Friday, August 2 (game #921)

I feel like I have to describe today's Quordle as difficult… because I failed to solve it myself. But maybe I was just having an off day. Either way, there are Quordle hints below if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #921) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #921) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #921) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #921) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #921) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • T • H • R • S

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #921) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #921, are…

TIGHT

HONEY

RETRY

SPOUT

It's been a long old time since I've failed to solve a Quordle puzzle. Unlike Wordle, I don't keep records – but it's definitely been months rather than weeks or days, and it might be getting on for a year or more. But today, I lost my streak – and deservedly so.

I say 'deservedly so', but this is undeniably a tough one due to the presence of RETRY and its repeated Rs, to an extent, but more importantly the inclusion of TIGHT. This is one of the worst types of word within Wordle/Quordle, due to the volume of possible solutions. In fact, -IGHT has 10 of them: WIGHT, RIGHT, TIGHT, LIGHT, FIGHT, SIGHT, MIGHT, NIGHT, BIGHT and EIGHT. And my mistake – a big one – was forgetting about the repeated-letter option of TIGHT.

Things had been going so well until then, with HONEY, SPOUT and RETRY all solved with a minimum of fuss. I thought the final answer might be an -IGHT one, so guessed MIGHT, and though it was wrong, it confirmed my fears. And I simply didn't have enough guesses left to choose between them all. What I should have done was to have played a different word to MIGHT earlier on, which could have left me the time to then narrow down the options – but I was slack and paid the price.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #921) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #921, are…

PERCH

CROOK

CYCLE

ELEGY

