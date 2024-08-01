NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, August 2 (game #418)

Your Friday Connections puzzle is here from the NYT – which means your Friday Connections hints are also here. Good luck.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #418) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PRESENT

SAMPLE

JEALOUS

TRY

TAX

MIX

LUSH

POSSESSIVE

DIRECT

TEST

SCRATCH

NAUSEOUS

SPIN

IRREGULAR

ECOLOGICAL

STRAIN

NYT Connections today (game #418) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Putting you under pressure

Putting you under pressure Green: Decks appeal

Decks appeal Blue: All about words

All about words Purple: Related to a specific color

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #418) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: STRETCH, AS ONE’S PATIENCE

GREEN: THINGS A DJ DOES

BLUE: ADJECTIVES USED IN GRAMMAR

PURPLE: WHAT “GREEN” MIGHT MEAN

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #418) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #418, are…

YELLOW: STRETCH, AS ONE’S PATIENCE STRAIN, TAX, TEST, TRY

STRAIN, TAX, TEST, TRY GREEN: THINGS A DJ DOES MIX, SAMPLE, SCRATCH, SPIN

MIX, SAMPLE, SCRATCH, SPIN BLUE: ADJECTIVES USED IN GRAMMAR DIRECT, IRREGULAR, POSSESSIVE, PRESENT

DIRECT, IRREGULAR, POSSESSIVE, PRESENT PURPLE: WHAT “GREEN” MIGHT MEAN ECOLOGICAL, JEALOUS, LUSH, NAUSEOUS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

I spent most of today's game alternately puzzling over what any of the groups could be – literally any of them – then face-palming over their obvious nature once I eventually spotted them. The vast amounts of misdirection inserted cunningingly into the game by the NYT didn't help – POSSESSIVE and JEALOUS could easily have gone together, so too SAMPLE and TEST and TRY (something scientific maybe?), or SPIN and TEST and TRY (as in 'give it a go').

None of those were among the real groups, though. Eventually I got the grammar one – as you'd hope I might, given my choice of career – then followed up with the DJ one. I did ultimately solve the purple one, too, although by then I would have got it by default anyway. So a tough but satisfying instalment of Connections overall.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 1 August, game #417)

YELLOW: PROMOTE HYPE, MARKET, PITCH, SELL

HYPE, MARKET, PITCH, SELL GREEN: THROW CAST, CHUCK, FLING, HURL

CAST, CHUCK, FLING, HURL BLUE: BOOKSTORE SECTIONS FICTION, HUMOR, ROMANCE, TRAVEL

FICTION, HUMOR, ROMANCE, TRAVEL PURPLE: ___ SOCKS ANKLE, CREW, SWEAT, TUBE