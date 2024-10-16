NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, October 17 (game #228)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #228) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Dream teams

NYT Strands today (game #228) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SPAN

FROWN

FROST

ROAST

WAVE

STAR

NYT Strands today (game #228) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Perfect picks

NYT Strands today (game #228) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #228) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #228, are…

DRAFT

WAIVERS

ROSTER

MATCHUPS

STANDINGS

SPANGRAM: FANTASYLEAGUE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 4 hints

This was another Strands puzzle that I didn't really enjoy. I don't play FANTASYLEAGUE any more, because I found that it took all the joy out of sport for me. Even if I did, I wouldn't have been familiar with some of the terms here – it's very much based on football fantasy league, I think, with the likes of DRAFT, WAIVERS and ROSTER, rather than the soccer kind that I used to play. As a result, I needed four hints and was never really on top of things. Hopefully tomorrow will be more fun.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, 16 October, game #227)

DREARY

PONDERED

WEARY

MIDNIGHT

WEAK

NEVERMORE

SPANGRAM: THERAVEN