NYT Connections today (game #494) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PARK

CAR

HARVARD

YARD

ADDRESS

GREEN

JAW

LEMON

NATURAL

CRIMINAL

FIELD

SWINGER

HANDLE

GOODFELLA

ANSWER

LAWN

NYT Connections today (game #494) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Bit of vegetation

Bit of vegetation Green: I'll take this

I'll take this Blue: Shall we watch Megalopoli tonight?

Shall we watch Megalopoli tonight? Purple: blank [the process by which justice is administered]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #494) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GRASSY AREA

GREEN: DEAL WITH

BLUE: MOVIES WITH “S” REMOVED

PURPLE: ___ LAW

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #494) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #494, are…

YELLOW: GRASSY AREA GREEN, LAWN, PARK, YARD

GREEN, LAWN, PARK, YARD GREEN: DEAL WITH ADDRESS, ANSWER, FIELD, HANDLE

ADDRESS, ANSWER, FIELD, HANDLE BLUE: MOVIES WITH “S” REMOVED CAR, GOODFELLA, JAW, SWINGER

CAR, GOODFELLA, JAW, SWINGER PURPLE: ___ LAW CRIMINAL, HARVARD, LEMON, NATURAL

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

My plan to solve the hardest Connections groups first went completely off the rails today – and I'm blaming some classic NYT misdirection. I doubt I'll be the only person who would have thought to combine the wrong four of GREEN, LAWN, PARK, YARD and FIELD – but I did so twice before realizing that the last of those should instead be with ADDRESS, ANSWER and HANDLE to form the green DEAL WITH group. With that out of the way I was able to solve yellow, GRASSY AREA, which meant I had two guesses left and two to solve.

I focused on GOODFELLA, because there's only really one possible connection there – namely that if you add the letter S you get a film title. Doing the same with CAR, JAW and SWINGER gave me MOVIES WITH “S” REMOVED, meaning I didn't need to solve the purple group (and probably wouldn't have done if I had needed to).

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

