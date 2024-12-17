NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, December 17 (game #289)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #289) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… It's lit!

NYT Strands today (game #289) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STAIR

LAST

CART

FIRST

SWEET

LATE

NYT Strands today (game #289) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Book types

NYT Strands today (game #289) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #289) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #289, are…

CRIME

FANTASY

ROMANCE

WESTERN

HISTORICAL

SPANGRAM: FICTION GENRE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

According to Writer’s Digest there are 114 FICTION GENREs and sub genres – and that’s not including WESTERN (a genre of literature set in the American Old West frontier and typically set from the late eighteenth to the late nineteenth century).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alternative genres today’s Strands could have included: Fabulist, Dark fantasy, Biopunk, Supernatural Menace, and Bangsian Fantasy (stories speculating on the afterlives of famous people). Oh, and Wuxia (fantasy tales set within the martial arts traditions and philosophies of China). I suspect if any of those had been included I might have struggled more than I did here.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 16 December, game #288)

SMOG

SPORT

BRUNCH

ZORSE

ATHLEISURE

ANKLET

SPANGRAM: PORTMANTEAUX