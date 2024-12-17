NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Tuesday, December 17 (game #555)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #555) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TISSUE

CARPET

WAX

PLUCK

DRAG

NERVE

CLAY

GRAPH

GRASS

ARTERY

HARD

HEART

DRIVE

GRIT

CONSTRUCTION

AVENUE

NYT Connections today (game #555) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Spirit

Spirit GREEN: On the…

On the… BLUE: For wrapping and writing

For wrapping and writing PURPLE: 40-15

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #555) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: INTREPIDITY

GREEN: ROAD

BLUE: KINDS OF PAPER

KINDS OF TENNIS COURTS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #555) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #555, are…

YELLOW: INTREPIDITY GRIT, HEART, NERVE, PLUCK

GRIT, HEART, NERVE, PLUCK GREEN: ROAD ARTERY, AVENUE, DRAG, DRIVE

ARTERY, AVENUE, DRAG, DRIVE BLUE: KINDS OF PAPER CONSTRUCTION, GRAPH, TISSUE, WAX

CONSTRUCTION, GRAPH, TISSUE, WAX PURPLE: KINDS OF TENNIS COURTS CARPET, CLAY, GRASS, HARD

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

Perhaps if we were in the thick of the tennis season I would have got there a bit more quickly today, but having said that CARPET does not automatically spring to mind when you think of tennis surfaces. Presumably tennis carpet is different to the shag-pile material you might find in a living room – although I like the idea of Sinner and Alcaraz duking it out in their slippers.

Meanwhile, the only reason I got the Green group is because I used to have a friend who was always going on about going to the main DRAG on Saturday night. “You going down the drag?” he’d ask relentlessly.

I have to admit I was reluctant. Hitting the crowded bars and clubs in the center of town might be some people’s idea of a great night out, but I’ve always found it a bit of a drag. I’d rather watch tennis. Or play Connections.

