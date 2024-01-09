6 new things we've learned about the Apple Vision Pro as its first video ad lands

We've had quite the wait for the Apple Vision Pro, considering it was unveiled back in June at Apple's annual WWDC event. Yesterday we finally got the news that the Vision Pro will be going on sale on Friday, February 2, with preorders open on Friday, January 19 – and some other new bits of information have now emerged, alongside its first video ad (below).

As Apple goes into full sales mode for this pricey mixed reality headset, it's answering some of the remaining questions we had about the device, and giving us a better idea of what it's capable of. Considering one of these will cost you $3,499 (about £2,750 / AU$5,225) and up, you're no doubt going to want all of the details you can get.

Here at TechRadar we've already had some hands-on time with the Vision Pro, and checked out how 3D spatial videos will look on it (which got a firm thumbs up). Here's what else we've found out about the Vision Pro over the last 24 hours.

1. Apple thinks it deserves to be in a sci-fi movie

Take a look at this brand new advert for the Apple Vision Pro and see how many famous movies you can name. There's a definite sci-fi angle here, with films like Back to the Future and Star Wars included, and Apple clearly wants to emphasize the futuristic nature of the device (and make strapping something to your face seem cool rather than nerdy).

If you've got a good memory then you might remember that one of the first adverts for the iPhone also made use of short clips cut from a multitude of films, featuring stars such as Marilyn Monroe, Michael Douglas, and Steve McQueen. Some 16 years on, Apple is once again using the power of the movies to push a next-gen piece of hardware.

2. The battery won't last for the whole of Oppenheimer

(Image credit: Apple)

Speaking of movies, you're going to need a recharge if you want to watch all of Oppenheimer on the Apple Vision Pro. Christopher Nolan's epic film runs for three hours and one minute, whereas the Vision Pro product page (via MacRumors) puts battery life at 2.5 hours for watching 2D videos.

That's when you're watching a video in the Apple TV app, and in one of the virtual environments that the Vision Pro is able to conjure up. Interestingly, the product page text saying that the device could run indefinitely as long as it was plugged into a power source has now been quietly removed.

3. The software is still a work in progress

Preorders for the Vision Pro open this month (Image credit: Apple)

Considering the high price of the Apple Vision Pro, and talk of limited availability, this doesn't really feel like a mainstream device that Apple is expecting everyone to go out and buy. It's certainly no iPhone or Apple Watch – though a cheaper Vision Pro, rumored to be in the pipeline, could certainly change that dynamic somewhat.

With that in mind, the software still seems to be a work in progress. As 9to5Mac spotted in the official Vision Pro press release, the Persona feature is going to have a beta label attached for the time being – that's where you're represented in video calls by a 3D digital avatar that doesn't have a bulky mixed reality headset strapped on.

4. Here's what you'll be getting in the box

(Image credit: Apple)

As per the official press release from Apple, if you put down the money for a Vision Pro then you'll get two different bands to choose from and wrap around your head: they are the Solo Knit Band and the Dual Loop Band, though it's not immediately clear what the differences are between them.

Also in the box we've got a light seal, two light seal cushions, what's described as an "Apple Vision Pro Cover" for the front of the headset, an external battery back, a USB-C charging cable, a USB-C power adapter, and the accessory that we've all been wanting to see included – an official Apple polishing cloth.

5. Apple could release an app to help you fit the headset

(Image credit: Apple)

When it comes to fitting the Apple Vision Pro snugly to your head, we think that Apple might encourage buyers to head to a physical store so that they can be helped out by an expert. However, it would seem that Apple also has plans for making sure you get the best possible fit at home.

As spotted by Patently Apple, a new patent filed by Apple mentions a "fit guidance" system inside an iPhone app. It will apparently work with "head-mountable devices" – very much like the Vision Pro – and looks designed to ensure that the user experience isn't spoiled by having the headset badly fitted.

6. There'll be plenty of content to watch

(Image credit: Apple)

Another little nugget from the Apple Vision Pro press release is that users will be able to access "more than 150 3D titles with incredible depth", all through the Apple TV app. Apple is also introducing a new Immersive Video format, which promises 180-degree, three-dimensional videos in 8K quality.

This 3D video could end up being one of the most compelling reasons to buy an Apple Vision Pro – we were certainly impressed when we got to try it out for ourselves, and you can even record your own spatial video for playing back on the headset if you've got an iPhone 15 Pro or an iPhone 15 Pro Max.