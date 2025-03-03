Tim Cook says there's something in the AIR this week, and it might just be the rumored MacBook Air with the M4 chip

Tim Cook just teased that something's in the AIR this week

It's not an event invite, but rather a video teaser for something new

If rumors are right, we could see a new MacBook Air with M4 or a new iPad

Hot off the heels of fresh rumors about a MacBook Air refresh with the latest, super-speedy M4 chip, Apple CEO Tim Cook is teasing that there is something in the ‘AIR’ this week. It’s likely a very smart choice of words, but this all but confirms that there is at least an Apple launch on the horizon.

As with the tease for what turned out to be the iPhone 16e, Tim Cook took to X (formerly Twitter), writing “This week.” and then a six-second teaser video. While it doesn’t show any product, it flashes one word individually at a time, writing out: There’s something in the AIR. And that points to two of Apple’s products – the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air and the iPad Air.

Hinting at speed is the fact that something slides through the word Air, causing a ripple effect. That could be a new MacBook Air or an iPad Air, likely with some improved performance courtesy of Apple Silicon.

The teaser, which was posted at 10:54AM ET on March 3, 2025, comes a day after Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared that Apple's planned refresh for the MacBook Air with the M4 chip could come as soon as this week.

Apple initially launched the M4 chip in May of 2024 with the iPad Pro and then brought it to the iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro (14-inch and 16-inch) in October of 2024. So you could say it's about time to arrive in Apple's most popular and portable laptop, the MacBook Air.

We're not expecting a wildly different design with the new MacBook Air, but the M4 chip could speed up tasks thanks to an improved CPU and GPU, and it could also be better at Apple Intelligence thanks to bigger leaps with the Neural Engine. It should also help stretch the battery life even further.

Tim Cook also chose an important set of words that have some history at Apple. You might recall that before Steve Jobs pulled the original MacBook Air out of the manila envelope, the event was teased with the sub-line, "2008 There's something in the air." This time around, there is extra emphasis on the AIR.

Considering that this tease from Apple doesn't specify one new addition to the family, we could be getting more than one new product from the Cupertino-based tech giant.

According to recent reports, Apple is also preparing an upgraded iPad Air and a new entry-level iPad, likely the 12th gen. Apple refreshed the iPad Air, bringing down Face ID and a design that was more similar to the iPad Pro in May of 2024, but it could be improving performance by either the M3 or M4 chip, as well as new accessories.

Regarding the base entry-level iPad, it should also see a speed improvement, but rumors suggest that will be about it. In the same report as the MacBook Air, Bloomberg noted that the iPad launches could be further out.

We'll know more soon, though, as Apple says the news will be made this week. Of course, stick with TechRadar for the latest as we break down whatever Apple has in store. In the meantime, I'm asking Siri to play a Phil Collins classic – In The Air Tonight.