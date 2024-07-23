WhatsApp could soon get internet-free file sharing thanks to AirDrop-style upgrade

WhatsApp has seemingly been inspired by Apple, as evidence recently found suggests that the platform is working on its own version of AirDrop. The feature was initially discovered by WABetaInfo in an Android beta from April 2024. It has since resurfaced in an iOS beta under the new name of Nearby Share.

According to the report, Nearby Share will allow users to send different file types (e.g., photographs, videos, and text documents) to other smartphones within their vicinity without needing an internet connection. Not requiring the internet is a big deal as it allows people to move large files when under “limited or unstable network coverage.” However, the way the feature functions on the operating systems will differ.

Cross-system sharing

On Android, it works similarly to AirDrop. WhatsApp can freely share files so long as your phone can “find, connect to, and determine the relative position of nearby devices.” Plus, the recipient must also give permission to others in order to receive anything. However, there are restrictions on iOS.

The iPhone version requires users to scan a QR code to begin the file-sharing process, as it doesn’t support the nearby device detection method. It’s unknown why WhatsApp is switching to QR codes on iOS. Android Authority theorizes it could be an extra layer of security to stop malicious files from reaching your smartphone. Others, like 9To5Mac, believe it could be “due to iOS limitations.”

WABetaInfo states that end-to-end encryption, like all WhatsApp messages, will protect files sent through Nearby Share. What’s really interesting is that the feature is apparently set to “work across different platforms, including Android and iOS.” Users will not be burdened by OS limitations, which could make it superior to AirDrop.

Pending launch

Development on Nearby Share is still ongoing. Meta is reportedly refining the tool’s design while also figuring out the details “regarding permissions [and] privacy measures.” As the company tests the software, certain aspects will likely see adjustments over time and may not make a final version.

There’s no word on when the feature is going to be released. WABetaInfo claims an official launch date “remains uncertain due to several factors.” Nearby Share is currently unavailable to testers, but if you want to try out other features, you can download the latest WhatsApp beta from Google Play and Apple's TestFlight.

