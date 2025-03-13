‘Podcasting shouldn’t be locked behind walled gardens’: Pocket Casts slams Spotify and makes its web player free to all

News
By published

It's a battle of the podcasters

A close up of The Daily podcast from Pocket Casts&#039; web page
(Image credit: Future / Pocket Casts)

The podcasting app Pocket Casts is carving a new narrative for the future of podcasts in a way that’s almost hard to believe. As of Tuesday (March 1) Pocket Casts has eradicated its basic subscription tier for its web and desktop apps, meaning that you can listen to all of the best podcasts completely free of charge, marking a rather significant move towards making podcasts more accessible and, most importantly, more affordable.

Pocket Casts’ decision to revert to an open access platform reflects its long-standing principles of maintaining an open podcasting ecosystem that’s not overruled by paywalled services, all while eradicating algorithm-controlled discovery features. “By making our Web Player available to everyone, we’re reinforcing our belief that podcasts belong to the people, not corporations”, it stated in its announcement.

A close up of Pocket Casts' web page that shows the top trending podcasts

(Image credit: Future / Pocket Casts)

This is a rather reassuring statement to read, and one that I hope will spark further conversation about where we draw the line when it comes to paying for audio content like podcasts. And it’s hard for me to believe that Pocket Casts is pulling our legs here, as it promises to offer features that every podcast enthusiast should be entitled to, including multi-device playback syncing, seamless podcast queue management, and subscription savings and preferences - all just by signing up for free.

Even before it was acquired by Automatiic in 2021, Pocket Casts has existed as an open podcasting service (on its mobile version, at least), operating on open technology and allowing users to create, share, and download podcasts to their heart’s content. But since podcasts have migrated to paywalled platforms such as Spotify and YouTube, we've seen some culling of accessible podcasting. That's at least one reason why Pocket Casts has made this rare move.

Pocket Casts has no shame in shading Spotify

“The future of podcasting shouldn’t be locked behind walled gardens. It should be free, open, and available to everyone - on any device, without restrictions”. Pocket Casts shared this statement in their announcement, and I can smell the resentment for Spotify from a mile away.

It’s quite clear that Pocket Casts isn’t all too happy with the way that other audio platforms have taken advantage of the profitability of podcasts, especially when it comes to restricted podcasts within these apps that require an additional fee on top of your Spotify Premium or YouTube Premium monthly charge. Over the past year, there’s been a noticeable shift in the way that these other audio streaming services have been switching up their podcast strategies. It’s not a surprise that Pocket Casts is making such bold decisions.

Last summer, Apple opened the gates of its own walled garden making it easier for non-Apple users to stream Apple Podcasts from a web browser, and Spotify has been meticulous with the business side of its podcasts by launching ad-free video podcasts in January. It’ll take a lot for Pocket Casts to build up a popularity status that can match its competitors, but this rare move will not only open more doors for podcast access, but it may turn the heads of loyal subscribers of Spotify and other major audio platforms.

You might also like

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Rowan Davies
Rowan Davies
Editorial Associate

Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
bose sports wireless earbuds
How to pick a music streaming service: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, YouTube, Tidal or Qobuz?
Streaming services
How to stream movies and TV shows for free: A guide to the best services like Tubi, Pluto TV, and more
Hand holding a phone with the Spotify app logo
Here's why I ditched Tidal for Spotify after just five days
The Bandcamp home page on a laptop. Badge reads: Tech resolutions 2025
Forget Spotify – I’m going all-in on Bandcamp for music in 2025, here’s why you should too
Three Android phones on a purple and pink background showing YouTube Premium
YouTube Premium is the only digital subscription I'm keeping for the whole of 2025 – here's why
A hand holding a remote pointing at Netflix on TV, next to a shot from Severance on Apple TV Plus
Netflix prices are becoming a joke – here's the one streaming tactic I'm using to survive 2025
Latest in Software
A close up of The Daily podcast from Pocket Casts&#039; web page
‘Podcasting shouldn’t be locked behind walled gardens’: Pocket Casts slams Spotify and makes its web player free to all
Voice cloning
I cloned my voice in seconds using a free AI app, and we really need to talk about speech synthesis
Google Gemini AI logo on a smartphone with Google background
I made an AI version of Bilbo Baggins using Goggle Gemini for free, and shared a pipe with him outside Bag End – here’s what you can now do with Gems
Gemini 2.0
Gemini Deep Research just got even smarter and it’s now free for everyone to try - here's why you should give it a go
Google Gemini with Search history access. Image says &quot;Get help from AI that gets you&quot;
Google just gave Gemini a superpower by allowing it to access your Search history - here's why I'm excited and also a little terrified
Printer
No, your printer isn't possessed: a Windows 11 23H2 bug could be making it print random characters when connected via USB
Latest in News
A graphic of the PC Gaming Show
Get ready for a bounty of PC games on June 8, as the PC Gaming show is back
A close up of The Daily podcast from Pocket Casts&#039; web page
‘Podcasting shouldn’t be locked behind walled gardens’: Pocket Casts slams Spotify and makes its web player free to all
A smartphone on a sofa showing the WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal apps
Forget AI – WhatsApp is planning a simple messages feature that could be its most useful upgrade in years
NordicTrack Ultra 1
The new NordicTrack Ultra 1 treadmill looks like it was designed by an architect and costs $15,000
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia RTX 5080 stock is so barren that retailers are holding competitions where you can "win" the right to buy one for MSRP
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft shareholder accuses publisher of 'misleading investors', plans protest outside Paris HQ
More about software
Voice cloning

I cloned my voice in seconds using a free AI app, and we really need to talk about speech synthesis
Gemini 2.0

Gemini Deep Research just got even smarter and it’s now free for everyone to try - here's why you should give it a go
The Toyota FT-Me Concept sitting in a car park

Toyota's self-charging concept EV could help you tackle the daily commute on solar power alone
See more latest
Most Popular
The Toyota FT-Me Concept sitting in a car park
Toyota's self-charging concept EV could help you tackle the daily commute on solar power alone
An American flag flying outside the US Capitol building against a blue sky
The FCC is creating a security council to bolster US defenses against cyberattacks
Global Special Forces server
AI server designed for Chinese military use wins major global design award in Europe
Ransomware
Microsoft uncovers sleuthy new XCSSET MacOS malware campaign
A smartphone on a sofa showing the WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal apps
Forget AI – WhatsApp is planning a simple messages feature that could be its most useful upgrade in years
A graphic of the PC Gaming Show
Get ready for a bounty of PC games on June 8, as the PC Gaming show is back
Hand holding smartphone and scan fingerprint biometric identity for unlock her mobile phone
Biometrics add another layer of security to passwordless authentication
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia RTX 5080 stock is so barren that retailers are holding competitions where you can "win" the right to buy one for MSRP
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft shareholder accuses publisher of 'misleading investors', plans protest outside Paris HQ
Gemini 2.0
Gemini Deep Research just got even smarter and it’s now free for everyone to try - here's why you should give it a go