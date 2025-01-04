If you want to know how to opt out of Meta using your data to train AI on Facebook and Instagram, you're in the right place.

As of June 2024, when changes were made to its Privacy Policy, Meta can use the public information of those aged over 18 with Instagram and Facebook accounts to train its AI tools. Data includes photos, comments, and posts.

However, if you don't want Meta to use your data for such a purpose then you can object. Follow these simple steps to state your objection – and you might also be interested in checking out our guide on how to delete your Facebook account.

Steps for how to opt out of Meta AI

Go to your profile and select Settings (gear icon on Instagram and profile picture icon on Facebook)

Select Settings & Privacy then Privacy Centre

Select the highlighted "object" text at the top of the page

Fill out your email address and the reason for your objection

Await Meta's response

Step-by-step guide on how to opt out of Meta AI on Facebook

1. Go to the Privacy Centre (Image: © Future/Meta) Log into your Facebook profile, then navigate to your profile. At the top-right of the screen (on desktop) you'll see a smaller icon of your profile picture – select it to open a dropdown menu. Select Settings & Privacy, then Privacy Centre.

2. Choose to object (Image: © Future/Meta) In the Privacy Centre, you'll see a notice in a box outline at the top of the page, which explains that Meta is using public information of those over 18 to train its AI tools. This box provides a quick overview of what Meta's AI training involves; but the most important part is the second paragraph. which states you have "the right to object". We're going to do just that by clicking the hyperlinked (blue) "object".

3. Submit your objection (Image: © Future/Meta) You're taken to a page called "Object to your information being used for AI at Meta". This page provides further information on the kind of data Meta uses to train its AI. What's important to note here is that Meta needs to accept your objection before it's honored, and that your objection doesn't cover photos, comments, or other data that others post about you. For example, if your friend posts a group photo with you in it, Meta can use that data unless your friend has objected, too. To submit your objection, fill out the email address connected to your Facebook account – you need to submit separate forms if you have accounts tied to other emails. Next, fill out the "Please tell us how this processing impacts you" section, highlighting (briefly) the reasons for your objecting. My submission was accepted without filling this out, but I'm in Europe, where protections are stricter, so I advise filling this section out anyway. Once done, select "Submit".

4. Wait for confirmation (Image: © Future) After submitting your objection, you need to wait for Meta to confirm that it will honor the objection. I received confirmation immediately, with a pop-up saying my objection would be honored and an email giving further details. Once you get confirmation, you have successfully opted out of Meta AI on Facebook. Check out how to use Facebook dark mode next.

Step-by-step guide on how to opt out of Meta AI on Instagram

1. Go to Privacy Centre (Image: © Future/Meta) Sign in to Instagram, then go to your profile. At the top-right of the screen (on desktop), you'll see a gear icon. Select the gear and a menu pops up on the screen. Select Settings & Privacy and you're taken to a bigger settings page. On the left toolbar, scroll down to Privacy Centre , which you'll find under More info and support.

2. Choose to object (Image: © Future/Meta) In the Privacy Centre, you'll see a notice in a box outline at the top of the page, which explains that Meta is using public information of those over 18 to train its AI tools. This box provides a quick overview of what Meta's AI training involves, but the most important part is the second paragraph, which states you have "the right to object". This is what we're going to do: click the hyperlinked (blue) "object".

3. Submit your objection (Image: © Future/Meta) You're taken to a page called "Object to your information being used for AI at Meta". This page provides information on the kind of data Meta uses to train its AI. What's important to note here is that Meta needs to accept your objection before it's honored, and that your objection doesn't cover photos, comments, or any data that others post about you. For example, if your friend posts a group photo with you in it, Meta can use that data unless your friend has objected, too. To submit your objection, fill out the email address connected to your Facebook account - you need to submit separate forms if you have accounts tied to other emails. Next, fill out the "Please tell us how this processing impacts you" section, highlighting (briefly) the reasons you're objecting. My submission was accepted without filling this out, but I'm in Europe, where protections are stricter, so I advise filling this section out anyway. Once done, select "Submit".

4. Wait for confirmation (Image: © Future) After submitting your objection, you need to wait for Meta to confirm that it will honor the objection. I received confirmation immediately, with a pop-up stating that my objection would be honored and an email giving further details. Once you get confirmation, you have successfully opted out of Meta AI on Instagram. Check out how to use Instagram's dark mode next.

FAQs

What data does Meta use to train AI? According to Meta, it uses your public information from Facebook and Instagram, as well as any messages you have with AI. This public information includes comments, photos, posts, and captions. However, Meta does not scrape data from your private conversations.

What does Meta use your data for? Meta uses your data to "develop and improve generative AI models for AI at Meta". In other words, Meta uses your data to make its artificial intelligence tools better (more humanlike). This includes training the company's AI features and experiences, including Meta AI and AI Creative Tools, and the models these rely on. Meta claims these models "support researchers, developers, and others in the community".

Final Thoughts

If you're unsure about AI or about having Meta scrape your personal data to train its models, it's definitely worth opting out of Meta AI for peace of mind. Do remember that choosing to opt out doesn't mean your data is completely secure, since Meta can still scrape photos, captions, and comments of you posted by friends.