At 66% off and down to just AU$1,695, I'm finding it very hard to resist LG’s bendable 42-inch 4K OLED gaming TV

I’ve been an OLED gaming obsessive for a couple of years now, seeing the value in enhanced contrast and deeper, much more natural blacks when playing games at my computer. But in the search for a gorgeous OLED panel that suits my gameplay needs, I’m yet to come across a model more special than LG’s OLED Flex – particularly right now, with a jaw-dropping 66% saving to be had.

This TV won hearts when it debuted in 2023. In our LG OLED Flex review, we crowned it as the first king of bendable gaming monitors, and despite being classified by LG as a TV, we found that it could tread the line between desk and TV cabinet very closely (42-inches is approaching the maximum size you’d want for a computer display, anyway).

Its size and unique bendable trick, which flexes on its own to 20 different curvatures, makes it ideal for a gamer chasing an immersive display (the included TV remote has a curvature button, allowing you to adjust it on the fly). Even taking away the bending gimmick, you’ve got a really good deal here – a 42-inch TV for only AU$1,695 (though we saw Sony’s A90K 42-inch 4K OLED TV down to AU$1,599 during Amazon’s Mid-Year sale).

LG OLED Flex (42-inch): was AU$4,999 now AU$1,695 at Amazon Save AU$3304 The LG OLED Flex makes for a great gaming monitor or TV for a particularly dedicated user. Capable of bending its display without sacrificing picture quality, the Flex is a remarkable piece of tech. It boasts an admirable 120Hz refresh rate, 0.01ms response time and a 4K resolution, capped off with four HDMI 2.1 ports and four USB-A ports that can function as a USB hub for your PC. There’s even voice command capability built in, along with ambient lighting across its back, making this one of the most attractive gaming display deals out there right now.

I’m not going to mince words – this is such a good deal that I’m just about ready to buy it. The only things holding me back are the fact that its flat-footed stand is quite massive, and the amount of space a curved screen occupies is not insubstantial. I’m also a bit tepid about switching over to a HDMI-based setup, given that my GPU has three Display Port connections and only one HDMI – but that’s just my preference on cables and it probably doesn’t matter to many people.

The Flex is also only available as a 42-inch panel, but that’s honestly fine for a desktop or a TV in a small lounge room. You wouldn’t even want a bent screen if you’re going to be seated far from it, as you’ll lose some of the visuals off to the side when seated at an angle.