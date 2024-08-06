Apple is finally writing checks for its butterfly keyboard fiasco - so if you made a claim it’s time to cash in

Those who filed a claim in Apple’s class action lawsuit over faulty MacBook ‘butterfly’ keyboards are finally receiving their payouts.

You may recall that the lawsuit was settled way back in 2022, but payouts were only recently confirmed in July 2024. It has certainly been a long wait, but there are now reports of affected MacBook owners getting their payments through, with claims ranging in value from $50 to $395.

The Verge’s reporter Jennifer Pattison Tuohy received a payment for the maximum amount, which should offer some hope to people waiting for their own checks to arrive. Indeed, those expecting a payout should get it imminently, perhaps in the next few days even – or certainly by the end of the month.

If you feel like you’ve been left out, I’m sorry to say that you’ve missed the window for filing a claim (by a long way, too).

In total, Apple agreed to pay out a $50 million settlement, although, at the time, the company denied any improper or unlawful conduct in the matter, stating that the settlement being made was not an admission of guilt or wrongdoing.

Due to the problems with the butterfly keyboard between 2015 to 2019, Apple reverted to a scissor-switch mechanism, and MacBooks manufactured since 2019 won’t have any of these issues. So, if this makes you fret about your recently purchased MacBook, don’t worry!

Hopefully, Apple will learn from this experience when it comes to considering what technology to use in future Macs. Speaking of which, there is a whole load of M4 Mac rumors swirling around right now, with a bunch of new devices on the horizon for this year and next.

