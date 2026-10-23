Amazon has just offered up a rare discount on the MacBook Neo, which brings the budget Apple laptop down to the best price I've seen since June. Stock is very limited, but there's still time to grab the MacBook Neo at Amazon for £609.97 (was £699).

Unfortunately, that's still around £50 more than the previous record-low price, but the chances of seeing a discount like that again are very slim, given the MacBook Neo received a fairly hefty price hike earlier this year. Still, at around £600, the Neo is an excellent value buy for home use, college, and university, if you want a reasonably powerful entry-level MacBook at a more budget-friendly price.

At this sort of price, it puts it more comfortably in direct competition with the likes of the Dell XPS 13 and several more modern Snapdragon-powered machines, which offer a similar level of power, performance, and battery life. It also means you no longer need to pay quite such a premium to get on the Apple ecosystem, if that's your preference for a laptop.

Amazon's rare MacBook Neo deal

Apple MacBook Neo: was £699 now £609.97 at Amazon Display: 13 inches

Processor: A18 Pro

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB The MacBook Neo got a price bump earlier this year, but it's now back down to its lowest price in months at Amazon. The latest budget MacBook is a smart buy at around £600, thanks to the 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and up to 16 hours of battery life. Discounts have been better in the past, but I think it's unlikely we'll see it drop to £549 or less ever again, outside of a rare chance during this year's Black Friday sales.

Our MacBook Neo review was full of praise for Apple's newest device, calling it "the best budget laptop you can buy". It's a tougher recommendation following the price hike, but discounts like this bring it back down into that mid-to-entry-level price range that we find it excels in.

Yes, with specs that include an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, you aren't getting the raw power you'd find in the Air or Pro. However, the Neo isn't designed for the advanced creative and productivity workloads that the more expensive MacBooks excel at. Instead, it's a smart buy for general use, or for students to take to college and university who prefer the Apple ecosystem.