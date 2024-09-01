Labor Day sales are filled with deals on Apple devices: shop the 11 best from $89
Record-low prices on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more
This year's Labor Day sales are filled with impressive deals on Apple devices, allowing you to grab a brand-new iPad, MacBook, AirPods, or Apple Watch for less. As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've gone through today's Labor Day sales and listed the best Apple deals below.
The best Labor Day Apple deals are hands-down on iPads, thanks to record-low prices on older models, like the 2021 10.2 iPad on sale for $199 and Apple's latest iPad Air on sale for $735. Other highlights include Apple's AirPods 2 on sale for $89.99, the powerful MacBook Air M2 on sale for $799, and the Apple Watch SE on sale for $189.
Shop more of today's best Apple deals below, and keep in mind that most Labor Day sales end tomorrow at Midnight, and you might not see prices like this until November's Black Friday deals event.
Today's 11 best Labor Day Apple deals
Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $74.99 at Amazon
The Apple AirTag is Amazon's best-selling tech gadget, and the retailer has the four-pack on sale for $74.99 - just $2 more than the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the Apple AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Amazon
The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Amazon's Labor Day sale has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $89. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for noise-canceling Apple earbuds, Amazon also has the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189.99. That's just $20 more than the record-low we saw during Prime Day and the best deal you can find currently. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an unlosable case.
Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 at Amazon
Amazon's Labor Day sale has dropped Apple's AirPods Max to $399. That's a massive $150 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The luxurious over-ear headphones deliver superb audio performance thanks to their excellent noise cancellation and Spatial Audio. The AirPods Max also provide 20 hours of battery life and are available in Sky Blue, Silver, Pink, and Green.
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $239.99 now $189 at Walmart
The Apple Watch SE includes all the essential features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. Today's Labor Day deal from Walmart brings the price down to $189, which is $10 more than the record-low.
iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199.99 at Amazon
The iPad 10.2 has dropped to a new record-low price at Amazon – and it's the first time this popular and highly-rated tablet has fallen below $200. This Apple tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work, or playing basic games, then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $299 at Amazon
If you're looking for a slightly bigger tablet with more power, Amazon's Labor Day sale also has Apple's 10.9 iPad on sale for a record-low price. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet has a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.
Apple iPad Air (2024): was $799 now $735 at Amazon
Apple's latest iPad Air was just released in June, and Amazon has the tablet on sale for $735 - just $6 more than the record-low price. The powerful tablet comes with similar features as the last-gen iPad Air but upgrades the M1 chip to the M2, a processor that rivals a MacBook chipset and console-level gaming.
Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart
While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.
MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy
Best Buy's Labor Day sale has the MacBook Air M2 down to a record-low price of $799. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. This is worth the investment for those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads.
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Pro (2023): was $1,999 now $1,499 at Amazon
Apple's latest MacBook Pro runs on the powerful M3 Pro chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. We reviewed a similar product in our four-and-a-half out of five-star Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Max review, which praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18-hour battery life, and slick fan-less design. Today's Labor Day deal is a new record-low price.
Shop more Labor Day sales
- Amazon: Apple, Keurig, Dyson & Samsung from $19
- Appliances: 50% off major appliances at Best Buy
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & MacBooks from $80
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs, laptops & smart home
- Casper: 30% off all mattresses, starting at $599
- Cheap TVs: Samsung, LG & Sony from $169
- Dell: Inspiron, XPS 13 & Alienware from $299
- DreamCloud: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Helix: 20% off sitewide + free two pillows
- Home Depot: up to 40% off select appliances
- Lowe's: $1,000 off appliances, tools & patio furniture
- Nectar: mattress deals from $499
- Nordstrom: 35% off Nike, Adidas, Skims & more
- Purple: up to $1,000 off mattress and base
- Samsung: $1,500 off major appliances
- Saatva: up to $500 off luxury mattresses
- Walmart: 40% off furniture, laptops & TVs
You can shop more tech bargains in our Labor Day TV sales guide and our Labor Day laptop sales roundup.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.