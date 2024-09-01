Labor Day sales are filled with deals on Apple devices: shop the 11 best from $89

This year's Labor Day sales are filled with impressive deals on Apple devices, allowing you to grab a brand-new iPad, MacBook, AirPods, or Apple Watch for less. As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've gone through today's Labor Day sales and listed the best Apple deals below.



The best Labor Day Apple deals are hands-down on iPads, thanks to record-low prices on older models, like the 2021 10.2 iPad on sale for $199 and Apple's latest iPad Air on sale for $735. Other highlights include Apple's AirPods 2 on sale for $89.99, the powerful MacBook Air M2 on sale for $799, and the Apple Watch SE on sale for $189.



Shop more of today's best Apple deals below, and keep in mind that most Labor Day sales end tomorrow at Midnight, and you might not see prices like this until November's Black Friday deals event.

Today's 11 best Labor Day Apple deals

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $74.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is Amazon's best-selling tech gadget, and the retailer has the four-pack on sale for $74.99 - just $2 more than the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the Apple AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Amazon

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Amazon's Labor Day sale has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $89. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for noise-canceling Apple earbuds, Amazon also has the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189.99. That's just $20 more than the record-low we saw during Prime Day and the best deal you can find currently. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an unlosable case.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 at Amazon

Amazon's Labor Day sale has dropped Apple's AirPods Max to $399. That's a massive $150 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The luxurious over-ear headphones deliver superb audio performance thanks to their excellent noise cancellation and Spatial Audio. The AirPods Max also provide 20 hours of battery life and are available in Sky Blue, Silver, Pink, and Green.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $239.99 now $189 at Walmart

The Apple Watch SE includes all the essential features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. Today's Labor Day deal from Walmart brings the price down to $189, which is $10 more than the record-low.

iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

The iPad 10.2 has dropped to a new record-low price at Amazon – and it's the first time this popular and highly-rated tablet has fallen below $200. This Apple tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work, or playing basic games, then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $299 at Amazon

If you're looking for a slightly bigger tablet with more power, Amazon's Labor Day sale also has Apple's 10.9 iPad on sale for a record-low price. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet has a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

Apple iPad Air (2024): was $799 now $735 at Amazon

Apple's latest iPad Air was just released in June, and Amazon has the tablet on sale for $735 - just $6 more than the record-low price. The powerful tablet comes with similar features as the last-gen iPad Air but upgrades the M1 chip to the M2, a processor that rivals a MacBook chipset and console-level gaming.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart

While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Labor Day sale has the MacBook Air M2 down to a record-low price of $799. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. This is worth the investment for those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Pro (2023): was $1,999 now $1,499 at Amazon

Apple's latest MacBook Pro runs on the powerful M3 Pro chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. We reviewed a similar product in our four-and-a-half out of five-star Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Max review, which praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18-hour battery life, and slick fan-less design. Today's Labor Day deal is a new record-low price.

Shop more Labor Day sales

You can shop more tech bargains in our Labor Day TV sales guide and our Labor Day laptop sales roundup.