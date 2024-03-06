M3 MacBook Air benchmarks show how much faster it is than its M2 predecessor

Even before Apple’s M3 chip launched in the latest MacBook Pro, the rumors were predicting that it was going to be a significant upgrade over the M2. Now that the M3 MacBook Air is about to hit the shelves, it looks like Apple’s thinnest and lightest laptop is on the brink of a similarly mouthwatering performance boost.

That’s because leaked benchmark data from testing app Geekbench (via NotebookCheck) has indicated the M3 MacBook Air could offer up to 21% better single-core CPU performance than its M2 predecessor. That’s a sizable leap for anyone undertaking CPU-intensive tasks on their laptop.

It’s not just the single-core tests where the M3 device showed a serious improvement. Multi-core CPU tests were up 18%, which bodes well for people who need a laptop that can handle hefty video-rendering tasks without breaking a sweat.

Specifically, the benchmarks showed the M3 MacBook Air achieving a score of 3,157 in the single-core test and 12,020 in the multi-core test. The former is not far off the 3,218 we recorded in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Max review, making it an incredibly impressive showing for the upcoming MacBook Air. The M3 Max charged ahead in the multi-core test with a score of 21,236, but for the much more affordable MacBook Air, these results stand it in good stead.

There are many test results from the M2 MacBook Air on Geekbench’s website, but the figures here were originally cited by MySmartPrice and concern the 15-inch MacBook Air model launched in June 2023. That listing shows a single-core score of 2,610 and a multi-core result of 10,120, meaning Apple has apparently achieved a big increase in performance in a little under a year.

Impressive results

(Image credit: Apple)

The results are notable considering the MacBook Air is completely passively cooled – that is, it doesn’t come with an internal fan. So not only are you getting an uptick in performance, but your machine stays completely silent in operation the whole time.

However, that does mean that it’s not perfectly suited to intensive workloads. While its CPU capabilities have markedly improved, you’ll want to use the MacBook Pro for truly heavy-duty work.

Not only does its active cooling mean it can sustain performance for longer without throttling, but it also comes with a superior display and a number of other upgrades.

Still, it’s hard not to be impressed by the M3 MacBook Air’s Geekbench results. But it’s worth noting that these are synthetic benchmarks – they’re not based on real-world apps and games – so they might not entirely reflect actual performance. For that, we’ll be publishing our review of the M3 MacBook Air soon, so keep your eyes peeled.