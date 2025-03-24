ChatGPT is down for many – here's what's going on
OpenAI is suffering a series of outages affecting various models
ChatGPT is down for many, especially users in the US, where prompts are returning error messages across multiple models, including 4o and 03-mini.
We first noticed the issue on a number of our own ChatGPT queries and then confirmed that others are reporting similar issues with the artificial intelligence platform on Downdetector. The service, which tracks outages across the web, notes outage reports starting at roughly 9AM ET and growing since then.
ChatGPT and Sora most recently suffered a major outage late last year but have been fairly stable since then.
This story is developing...
Regular speed
Tests of multiple ChatGPT models show the generative AI platform is not only back, it's essentially at full speed. 4o, o1, and 03-mini are all returning answers almost instantly (the reasoning ones are designed to take a beat before spitting out a response).
A return to normal
As you can see from the above chart, OpenAI, and ChatGPT in particular, is returning to normal operations.
OpenAI offered a small update on its status page regarding the outage, noting that it's identified the issue and is working on "implementing mitigation." Whatever OpenAI is doing, it appears to be working.
The recovery continues
All of ChatGPT's key models are now working again – at least in our tests – but the results still flow in very slowly. While a bit frustrating, it's preferable to the models being completely unavailable.
Similarly, Downdetector reports for OpenAI have been on the decline, and that's a good sign from the wider audience.
Sora coming back
We were able to successfully log into Sora, enter a prompt, and generate a video. That's good news for all you fans of anthropomorphic animals (our own personal favorite generative video subject).
Still, if OpenAI's servers are having trouble, you may want to wait a bit for the platform to clear the decks before you hand it any mission-critical work.
OpenAI confirms
While we have yet to hear back from OpenAI, its own status system reveals ongoing issues.
"We're currently experiencing issues," notes the page and specifically points to ChatGPT and "increased error rates."
Even though OpenAI doesn't call put Sora, we can see from the chart that it too has had a few blips this morning.
Signs of life
While we successfully entered a prompt and received a response from ChatGPT, the results spit out slowly, like a second per word. So there is still sluggishness here and we're not clear if OpenAI and ChatGPT are out of the woods, yet.
We've also contacted OpenAI for comment on the service issue and we'll update our live coverage with its response.
Sora block
While we don't have many individual outage reports for Sora, we did find that we can no longer log into the generative video AI platform. That's a bit worse than ChatGPT where we can at least log in and enter a prompt that currently goes nowhere.
Downdetector doesn't break out individual OpenAI service platforms, but, since this is an OpenAI outage, we can safely assume that it may be affecting more than just ChatGPT.
Reddit gets it
While not everyone is reporting issues, the outage has risen to what we like to call "Reddit Level". That's when word of it props up on Reddit, a place where someone can stand up and say (post), "YoC chatGPT is not working for me. Whatsup?!" Reddit's 1.6B users will then be on the case.
In this case, the user asked if it was down and then noted how his chat history appeared to have disappeared. Thankfully, our chat history is still in place.
Up not down
Downdetector's report tracker for OpenAI services has been rising since the morning (9AM ET) and steadily rising since then.
It's worth noting that the service is tracking all OpenAI services and not just ChatGPT. However, most reports we're seeing elsewhere only point to ChatGPT as the primary culprit.
The outage may not be global since our counterparts in the UK report no issues with processing prompts.
We're seeing them on both the desktop and iOS app.
No answers
This is what the outage looks like when you're trying to get a prompt response from ChatGPT 4o.
What's notable here is that the platform is not down but ChatGPT's ability to answer after ingesting a prompt appears compromised.
ChatGPT has yet to acknowledge any issues on its X (formerly Twitter) feed but we'll keep an eye on it for updates.
