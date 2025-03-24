ChatGPT is down for many – here's what's going on

Refresh

Regular speed (Image credit: Future) Tests of multiple ChatGPT models show the generative AI platform is not only back, it's essentially at full speed. 4o, o1, and 03-mini are all returning answers almost instantly (the reasoning ones are designed to take a beat before spitting out a response).

A return to normal (Image credit: Future) As you can see from the above chart, OpenAI, and ChatGPT in particular, is returning to normal operations. OpenAI offered a small update on its status page regarding the outage, noting that it's identified the issue and is working on "implementing mitigation." Whatever OpenAI is doing, it appears to be working. (Image credit: Future)

The recovery continues (Image credit: Future) All of ChatGPT's key models are now working again – at least in our tests – but the results still flow in very slowly. While a bit frustrating, it's preferable to the models being completely unavailable. Similarly, Downdetector reports for OpenAI have been on the decline, and that's a good sign from the wider audience.

Sora coming back (Image credit: Future) We were able to successfully log into Sora, enter a prompt, and generate a video. That's good news for all you fans of anthropomorphic animals (our own personal favorite generative video subject). Still, if OpenAI's servers are having trouble, you may want to wait a bit for the platform to clear the decks before you hand it any mission-critical work.

OpenAI confirms (Image credit: Future) While we have yet to hear back from OpenAI, its own status system reveals ongoing issues. "We're currently experiencing issues," notes the page and specifically points to ChatGPT and "increased error rates." Even though OpenAI doesn't call put Sora, we can see from the chart that it too has had a few blips this morning.

Signs of life (Image credit: Future) While we successfully entered a prompt and received a response from ChatGPT, the results spit out slowly, like a second per word. So there is still sluggishness here and we're not clear if OpenAI and ChatGPT are out of the woods, yet. We've also contacted OpenAI for comment on the service issue and we'll update our live coverage with its response.

Sora block (Image credit: Future) While we don't have many individual outage reports for Sora, we did find that we can no longer log into the generative video AI platform. That's a bit worse than ChatGPT where we can at least log in and enter a prompt that currently goes nowhere. Downdetector doesn't break out individual OpenAI service platforms, but, since this is an OpenAI outage, we can safely assume that it may be affecting more than just ChatGPT.

Reddit gets it (Image credit: Future) While not everyone is reporting issues, the outage has risen to what we like to call "Reddit Level". That's when word of it props up on Reddit, a place where someone can stand up and say (post), "YoC chatGPT is not working for me. Whatsup?!" Reddit's 1.6B users will then be on the case. In this case, the user asked if it was down and then noted how his chat history appeared to have disappeared. Thankfully, our chat history is still in place.

Up not down (Image credit: Future) Downdetector's report tracker for OpenAI services has been rising since the morning (9AM ET) and steadily rising since then. It's worth noting that the service is tracking all OpenAI services and not just ChatGPT. However, most reports we're seeing elsewhere only point to ChatGPT as the primary culprit. The outage may not be global since our counterparts in the UK report no issues with processing prompts. We're seeing them on both the desktop and iOS app.