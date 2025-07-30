This is the best budget gaming laptop deal I've seen all year – grab an RTX 4050-powered HP Victus at its lowest price yet

Who said a gaming laptop has to be expensive? The affordable HP Victus 15 with RTX 4050 GPU has hit the lowest price we have seen and it's a veritable bargain.

The laptop is often discounted around the AU$1,500 mark, though is currently at its full price of AU$2,199 if you buy from HP. But the official HP eBay store is where all the bargains are at the moment, having last week discounted the Victus 15 to AU$1,299, plus an extra 20% off via coupon code.

But today HP has taken an extra AU$200 off and dropped the price to just AU$1,099. While that’s a pretty solid deal in and of itself, you can currently get another 20% off using the code HPJL20, bringing it down to just AU$879.20 – the lowest price we have seen for the laptop.

You even get free shipping, and in metro areas it should arrive for some weekend gaming if you order quickly enough.

For this pretty good price, you get an older but decently powerful Intel i5-13420H CPU, an Nvidia RTX 4050 6GB GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. That’s more than powerful enough to push solid frame rates on the 15.6-inch 1080P 144Hz screen, as long as you don’t mind turning down the quality settings on newer games.

While we don’t have hands-on time with this exact variant, it’s worth taking a look at this review of the older HP Victus 15 that has many of the same specs, though a less powerful GPU.

Want something with a little more gaming grunt, or maybe a different style of laptop entirely? The official HP eBay store currently has a range of discounted laptops, desktops, monitors and more, plus many have an additional 20% off using the code HPJL20.

We have included a few more of our favourite HP gaming deals below, but if you are looking for something else, then it's worth checking out our best laptop sales page for more bargains.