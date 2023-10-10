Oops! Intel just leaked its own Raptor Lake Refresh processors

Intel has leaked the entire line-up of Raptor Lake Refresh processors ahead of the launch, which is rumored to be imminent.

VideoCardz picked up on this hefty piece of spillage from Intel, which comes to us courtesy of a Product Change Notification (PCN) document.

That PCN document is sent out to Intel’s customers to notify them about changes to Team Blue’s products and packaging, and as VideoCardz points out, in this case it’s about upgrades to CPU trays (that PC makers and retailers receive products in).

The new trays are, of course, designed to carry Raptor Lake Refresh processors, the next-gen desktop models from Intel (laptops will be getting Meteor Lake chips, but they don’t launch until later, in December).

And in Intel’s list of CPUs using the current LGA1700 socket, the company has actually included Raptor Lake Refresh models – all of them.

So, thanks to this list, we now know what the whole range of next-gen desktop chips (that’ll be vying to get on our list of the best processors) will be. Namely, this little lot:

Core i9-14900K

Core i9-14900KF

Core i9-14900

Core i9-14900F

Core i9-14900T

Core i7-14700K

Core i7-14700KF

Core i7-14700

Core i7-14700F

Core i7-14700T

Core i5-14600K

Core i5-14600KF

Core i5-14600

Core i5-14600T

Core i5-14500

Core i5-14500T

Core i5-14400

Core i5-14400F

Core i5-14400T

Core i3-14100

Core i3-14100F

Core i3-14100T

As you can see, there are a bunch of variations on each chip, with the ‘K’ models being unlocked, meaning they can be overclocked (other processors can’t).

The ‘F’ denotes a version of a CPU without integrated graphics (saving you a bit of money if you don’t need that capability), and the ‘T’ means it’s a power-efficient chip (lower power usage, but also lesser performance – typically used in all-in-one PCs, for example, or wherever space is tight and cooling is an issue).

Analysis: There might be another model, too, coming later

This isn’t the first time Intel has leaked its entire family of processors just before launch, and doubtless won’t be the last. Generally, this kind of thing is expected as we near the launch of a new bunch of CPUs, which in theory is happening on October 16, with Raptor Lake Refresh supposedly going on sale the very next day (according to the grapevine). So, we should be able to buy these processors in a week (add seasoning, naturally).

It’s also worth remembering that Intel has already leaked some specs for key Raptor Lake Refresh models, namely the 14900K, 14700K (which is shaping up to be the star of the 14th-gen show) and 14600K (which there’s also been some buzz around recently).

VideoCardz believes there will be another processor added to the above list eventually – the Core i9-14900KS. Typically, Intel launches a flagship, then later on, releases a faster special edition with the ‘KS’ label (it’ll basically be a higher-binned 14900K, meaning the choicest silicon that can be run at swifter clocks).

That could well happen, and the reason it’s not on the above list may be because as mentioned, it won’t be pushed out until a fair way down the line. It’s worth noting that we are only expecting the ‘K’ (and ‘KF’) models to launch this month, with the rest of the Raptor Lake Refresh range to follow at the start of next year.

What we might see next in terms of spillage, in the short timeframe left before the launch of 14th-gen processors, is a leak of clock speeds, which VideoCardz managed to get hold of for Alder Lake, for example (the generation before Raptor Lake).