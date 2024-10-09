Want to upgrade your PC on the cheap? Amazon Prime Day has some great deals on Crucial DDR5 and DDR4 RAM with close to 50% off
32GB, 48GB and 64GB kits are available with some big discounts
Amazon Prime Day is in full swing (albeit with a new spin on the name: Big Deal Days), and if you were thinking of upgrading the memory in your PC, you’re very much in luck, as Crucial has some hefty discounts on a few of its RAM kits – most of these offers are almost half-price, in fact.
These are twin packs of RAM sticks which provide a full upgrade for your PC to 32GB of memory – which is plenty for most folks, these days – or even more, if you need it, as there are deals on 48GB and 64GB kits, too. This is the latest, fastest, DDR5 RAM in the case of the former two kits, but note that the 64GB kit is DDR4.
Why might you want DDR4? Well, unless you have a newer PC, your motherboard may well only support DDR4, and you should, of course, check this before buying. In this case, you might want to go all-out with 64GB – and when you see the discount on that kit, you may well be tempted.
So, let's dive into these enticing offers on Crucial RAM kits, which represent a great way to give your PC a big upgrade without having to fork out much money.
Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for more Crucial RAM Prime Day deals in your region.
Amazon Prime Day Crucial RAM deals (US)
Crucial Pro RAM 32GB Kit (2x16GB) DDR5 6000MHz: was $107.99 now $91.99 at Amazon
These days, 32GB is really the amount of RAM you want to be aiming for in your PC ideally (especially if you're into gaming). And this deal gives you suitably speedy DDR5 RAM in a pair of 16GB sticks with a 15% discount. Admittedly, this is one of the more modest price cuts here, but it's still well worth having.
Crucial Pro RAM 48GB Kit (2x24GB) DDR5 5600MHz: was $209.99 now $123.16 at Amazon
For those who want to go beyond 32GB, this 48GB kit gives you 50% more DDR5 memory, and more future-proofing therein, for not much more money. Mainly because this deal sees the price slashed by over 40%, so for those who want speedy RAM, and an abundance of the stuff - look no further.
Crucial Pro RAM 64GB Kit DDR4 3200MHz: was $169.99 now $93.99 at Amazon
A whopping 64GB of RAM for not much more than $90 - what gives? Yes, this is a serious bargain for this much memory, as it's a 45% discount. However, you should bear in mind that firstly, this is DDR4 RAM (which isn't as quick as the DDR5 memory in the above deals - but then, not everyone's PC supports DDR5 as we've already noted). And secondly, it runs at a relatively slow speed (3200MHz) so it may not be ideal for keen gamers. Still, for everyone else, this is an absolute ton of RAM representing an excellent value proposition.
Amazon Prime Day Crucial RAM deals (UK)
Crucial Pro RAM 32GB Kit (2x16GB) DDR5 6000MHz: was £139.99 now £79.79 at Amazon
Most PC owners are looking at equipping their rig with 32GB these days for future-proofing, especially gamers. And with this deal, you're getting fast DDR5 RAM in a pair of 16GB sticks with a whopping 43% off. That's a really tempting bargain in anyone's books, and we can imagine this kit selling well today.
Crucial Pro RAM 48GB Kit (2x24GB) DDR5 5600MHz: was £184.99 now £105.44 at Amazon
Here's another big price cut (43%) for those who want even more RAM. Being able to pick up 48GB of DDR5 memory for not much more than a hundred quid is a great deal, there's no two ways about it.
Crucial Pro RAM 64GB Kit DDR4 3200MHz: was £107.99 now £84.54 at Amazon
Okay, so this deal is one of the more modest discounts, but those who absolutely want to pile on the RAM - to the 64GB level - can still get a very healthy 22% discount. Which means that, rather incredibly, securing 64GB of system memory doesn't cost much more than £80. The catch is that this is slower DDR4 RAM that runs at 3200MHz, so it may not be ideal for keen gamers. But for everyone else, this represents excellent value.
Tempted by the above deals? We wouldn't blame you. While RAM may not be quite as much of a headline-grabbing upgrade as a new CPU or GPU, boosting your memory - by quantity, or speed, or indeed both - can make a big difference to your overall performance with apps and PC games.
DDR5 RAM in particular is a shiny and still relatively new standard, representing a big leap forward from DDR4, and it's great to see some value-packed deals coming through from Crucial with those memory kits.
Hungry for more memory deals? Check out our guide to the best cheap RAM offers
