Google Gemini could soon get a big AI image generator upgrade to match ChatGPT's DALL-E

Google has upgraded Gemini’s AI image generator in the latest Android beta, adding tweaking options to help users create the perfect image.

Initially reported by Android Authority, Android beta (v15.40.31.29) adds a precise editing feature that lets you make small tweaks to any image generated by Gemini. In Android Authority’s demo, Gemini generates an image of ‘a cute dog wearing hat and sunglasses’, and the user then asks to ‘change the hat with a birthday hat’ which Gemini does with ease.

This kind of fine tweaking isn’t anything new in the world of the best AI image generators, but it’s cool to see Google add more image-generation tools to Gemini to compete with the likes of ChatGPT’s DALL-E.

With Apple Intelligence’s Image Playground set to arrive before the end of the year, adding more features to image generation in Gemini will help cement Google’s AI as a fantastic alternative for iPhone users who want to generate images with third-party options.

From Android Authority’s demo, we can see that these precise image-editing tools are still very much in beta, and the author who tested these new features wrote that "the edits aren’t always precise and reliable". It’s also worth noting that the video has been edited to remove wait times, so when this feature launches on Android it’s likely not to be as fast as this demo would suggest.

Google Gemini Image Editing Features Demo - YouTube Watch On

A better AI image generator

It’s impressive to see how far AI image generators have come in such a short space of time. Midjourney, our pick for the best AI image generator, definitely has its work cut out to keep the top spot, with new tools, and updates to existing ones, arriving almost daily. This upcoming update to Google Gemini looks very promising, but we’ll need to wait until it officially releases to properly test out its capabilities.

