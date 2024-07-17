Claude AI is now on Android where it could dethrone ChatGPT as the most secure AI app

AI brand Anthropic is bringing its Claude app to Android two months after making its debut on iOS. Claude, in case you’re not familiar with it or need a refresher, is a generative AI platform similar to ChatGPT. It answers questions given to it via prompts. These prompts can include paragraphs of text, files, images, or a combination of all three at once.

As revealed in a recent announcement post, the Android app runs on Claude 3.5 Sonnet which the company states is their most powerful model yet. It possesses multilingual processing to provide “real-time language translation” and “advanced reasoning”. The latter allows the AI to help with complex tasks such as helping users analyze data for work.

Plus, just like the iOS app, a conversation with Claude can continue off your smartphone and pick up on the browser version or an iPhone. All you need to do is make sure the account you’re using is the same across devices.

Warnings and limitations

Claude is available for download off the Google Play Store.

Upon opening the app for the first time, you’ll be asked to sign in or create an account if you don’t have one already. You’ll also receive a notice informing users that the AI isn’t perfect. Anthropic warns people “Claude may occasionally generate incorrect or misleading information”. The AI is not meant to give advice on anything so don’t rely on just the conversation without doing your own research.

The Claude app is easy to use and sports a clean UI, free of distractions. Tapping the paperclip icon in the bottom left corner lets you add multimodal content to the chat. Past interactions appear on the starting page.

(Image credit: Future)

Be aware that the free app has a daily limit on the amount of messages you can receive. This limit can vary. According to Anthropic, it all depends on how much demand there is on a given day and they’ll notify you once you’ve reached the cap.

Of course, users can always purchase a Claude Pro subscription to increase the daily limit up to five times the amount people on the free plan get and gain extra features such as access to Anthropic’s other models.

Emphasis on privacy

Anthropic certainly has its work cut out for it if the company aims to take on rivals OpenAI and Google. It cannot be understated just how dominant ChatGPT is in the industry. TechCrunch points out that Claude on iOS saw a “tepid reception during its launch” receiving 157,000 total global downloads in its first week. ChatGPT saw 480,000 installs during its first five days.

Claude does have advantages that set it apart. Its developer is more committed to ensuring user privacy. Anthropic states it does not collect people’s inputs or outputs to utilize in training their AI unless they’re given explicit consent to do so. What’s more, the AI has been shown to be quite good at solving complex reasoning problems and writing nuanced answers

So if you want a chatbot on Android with an emphasis on informative responses and privacy, then Claude AI comes highly recommended. For those wanting other alternatives, check out TechRadar’s round-up of the top seven chatbots you can try for free.