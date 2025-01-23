ChatGPT Operator is the next step in letting AI organize your life, and it’s expected to launch this week

OpenAI expected to launch ChatGPT Operator this week

New report details how the AI agent will work

Book flights, reserve restaurants, and more with the click of a button

Rumors have been circulating about the launch of ChatGPT's AI agent for months, but it looks like we could be saying ChatGPT Operator this week.

According to a new report from The Information, OpenAI is gearing up to release ChatGPT's Operator feature this week, and considering it's already Thursday we might not have long to wait.

Operator is an AI agent that can automate tasks you'd usually do yourself via a web browser. Think booking vacations, making restaurant reservations, or buying clothes in the sale. ChatGPT Operator is expected to completely revolutionize the way we interact with AI, letting ChatGPT do the work for you.

While we've heard rumblings of ChatGPT Operator's launch for a while, including rumors that it's also coming to ChatGPT's Mac app, this report from The Information gives us our first glimpse at how it's actually going to work.

The Information claims Operator "provides users with different categories of tasks, like dining and events, delivery, shopping and travel, as well as suggested prompts within each category. When users enter a prompt, a miniature screen opens up in the chatbot that displays a browser and the actions the Operator agent is taking. The agent will also ask follow-up questions, like the time and number of people for a restaurant reservation."

Sounds pretty cool, right? Well, you'll also be able to take control of Operator while it's working, just in case, you know... AI goes rogue.

An operational future

I've been waiting for ChatGPT's artificial intelligence agent for over a year, so this news of an imminent launch is music to my ears. If done correctly, Operator will allow you to focus on the tasks that are most important while giving AI freedom to complete the mundane. That might sound a little terrifying at first, but it could completely revolutionize the way we interact with AI.

OpenAI isn't the only company to be working on an AI agent, Google accidentally leaked its Jarvis AI late last year, so we expect to see the Gemini equivalent in 2025, too.

The Information is usually very reliable with its reports but launch windows are often subject to change. That said, we don't have long to wait for the week to come to a close, so if these reports are accurate we might all be using AI to book our next trip to Cancún this weekend.