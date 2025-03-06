ChatGPT-4.5 is here (for most users), but I think OpenAI’s model selection is now a complete mess

Opinion
By
published
EDMONTON, CANADA - FEBRUARY 10: A woman uses a cell phone displaying the Open AI logo, with the same logo visible on a computer screen in the background, on February 10, 2025, in Edmonton, Canada
(Image credit: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Following yesterday’s announcement that ChatGPT-4.5 would be rolling out from today, and over the next few days, I was pretty pleased to find it had appeared in my model selector in ChatGPT Plus, however the model selector now looks like a complete mess.

Take a look:

ChatGPT-4.5 on a Mac.

There are now eight different LLMs for ChatGPT Plus users to choose between. (Image credit: OpenAI/APple)

Yes, there are a staggering eight different options to choose from. I appreciate that OpenAI has added handy explainers under each one, like "Great for most questions", or, "Uses advanced reasoning", but that's a hell of a list to wade through and understand.

OpenAI gets it

Annoyingly, OpenAI already knows this isn't a great solution. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted back in February that the company was going to simplify its model selection into something more suitable for consumers, but ChatGPT-4.5 has just arrived and here we are, it's worse than ever.

On X in February, in a post entitled, "OPENAI ROADMAP UPDATE FOR GPT-4.5 and GPT-5", Altman wrote, "We want AI to 'just work' for you; we realize how complicated our model and product offerings have gotten. We hate the model picker as much as you do and want to return to magic unified intelligence."

To be fair, Altman's post did say that after releasing ChatGPT-4.5, "a top goal for us is to unify o-series models and GPT-series models by creating systems that can use all our tools, know when to think for a long time or not, and generally be useful for a very wide range of tasks."

Unfortunately, there is no timescale on how long that will take, and the current LLM (Large Language Model) picker screen is beyond ridiculous. For ChatGPT users on the free plan, things are much simpler – there is only one option called "ChatGPT", and the option to upgrade to Plus.

ChatGPT-4.5 works fine

The good news is that from my initial testing, ChatGPT-4.5 works flawlessly. It feels like it is somewhere between OpenAI's deeper reasoning models like o1 and o3 with a bit of the casual chat of ChatGPT-4o thrown in. It’s fast too, which is good news considering that it has all of ChatGPT Plus’ subscribers that have access to it testing what they can do with the new LLM right now.

OpenAI describes ChatGPT-4.5 as feeling more natural than its predecessor. "It's broader knowledge base, improved ability to follow user intent, and greater 'EQ' make it useful for tasks like improving writing, programming, and solving practical problems. We also expect it to hallucinate less."

Hallucinating, or "making stuff up" as the rest of the world calls it, has been a particular problem for most chatbots so far, so if OpenAI can make significant improvements in that area we'll all be thankful. We'll bring you a more considered appraisal of what ChatGPT-4.5 can do over the next few days.

You may also like

TOPICS
Graham Barlow
Graham Barlow
Senior Editor, AI

Graham is the Senior Editor for AI at TechRadar. With over 25 years of experience in both online and print journalism, Graham has worked for various market-leading tech brands including Computeractive, PC Pro, iMore, MacFormat, Mac|Life, Maximum PC, and more. He specializes in reporting on everything to do with AI and has appeared on BBC TV shows like BBC One Breakfast and on Radio 4 commenting on the latest trends in tech. Graham has an honors degree in Computer Science and spends his spare time podcasting and blogging.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
An iPhone showing the ChatGPT logo on its screen
ChatGPT-4.5 is here for Pro users now and Plus users next week, and I can't wait to try it
Open AI
OpenAI is finally going to make ChatGPT a lot less confusing – and hints at a GPT-5 release window
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attends the artificial intelligence Revolution Forum. New York, US - 13 Jan 2023
Sam Altman tweets delay to ChatGPT-4.5 launch while also proposing a shocking new payment structure
ChatGPT
Now that ChatGPT Voice Mode is free, is it even worth paying for ChatGPT Plus anymore?
ChatGPT logo
ChatGPT explained – everything you need to know about the AI chatbot
ChatGPT/DeepSeek
OpenAI changes ChatGPT o3-mini to work more like DeepSeek-R1, but faces backlash from users
Latest in Artificial Intelligence
AI Learning for kids
AI doesn't belong in the classroom unless you want kids to learn all the wrong lessons
EDMONTON, CANADA - FEBRUARY 10: A woman uses a cell phone displaying the Open AI logo, with the same logo visible on a computer screen in the background, on February 10, 2025, in Edmonton, Canada
ChatGPT-4.5 is here (for most users), but I think OpenAI’s model selection is now a complete mess
Google AI Mode
Google previews AI Mode for search, taking on the likes of ChatGPT search and Perplexity
ChatGPT Deep Research
I can get answers from ChatGPT, but Deep Research gives me a whole dissertation I'll almost never need
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attends the artificial intelligence Revolution Forum. New York, US - 13 Jan 2023
Sam Altman tweets delay to ChatGPT-4.5 launch while also proposing a shocking new payment structure
ChatGPT Deep Research
I tried Deep Research on ChatGPT, and it’s like a super smart but slightly absent-minded librarian from a children’s book
Latest in Opinion
AI Learning for kids
AI doesn't belong in the classroom unless you want kids to learn all the wrong lessons
EDMONTON, CANADA - FEBRUARY 10: A woman uses a cell phone displaying the Open AI logo, with the same logo visible on a computer screen in the background, on February 10, 2025, in Edmonton, Canada
ChatGPT-4.5 is here (for most users), but I think OpenAI’s model selection is now a complete mess
Concept art representing cybersecurity principles
What businesses need for modern third-party risk management
An LG OLED TV on the right, and a Philips Roku TV on the left
I wouldn't buy the new Roku OLED TV – not when the LG OLED equivalent is even cheaper, while it lasts
Half man, half AI.
How finance teams can avoid falling behind in the AI race
The LGQNED93 and LG QNED91 with garden on screen
I saw LG's latest QNED mini-LED TV and it might finally compete with Samsung, Hisense and TCL
More about artificial intelligence
AI Learning for kids

AI doesn't belong in the classroom unless you want kids to learn all the wrong lessons
A silhouette of a thinking man with a thought bubble above his head containing the Qualcomm Snapdragon logo.

'AI is the new UI'. Qualcomm’s bold vision for how we use our devices could lead to the death of the app - and I’m not sure how I feel about that
Xiaomi SU7

Xiaomi's EV is racing ahead of Tesla in China – and it's planning a global Model Y rival next
See more latest
Most Popular
AI Learning for kids
AI doesn't belong in the classroom unless you want kids to learn all the wrong lessons
Concept art representing cybersecurity principles
What businesses need for modern third-party risk management
An LG OLED TV on the right, and a Philips Roku TV on the left
I wouldn't buy the new Roku OLED TV – not when the LG OLED equivalent is even cheaper, while it lasts
A silhouette of a thinking man with a thought bubble above his head containing the Qualcomm Snapdragon logo.
'AI is the new UI'. Qualcomm’s bold vision for how we use our devices could lead to the death of the app - and I’m not sure how I feel about that
Half man, half AI.
How finance teams can avoid falling behind in the AI race
The LGQNED93 and LG QNED91 with garden on screen
I saw LG's latest QNED mini-LED TV and it might finally compete with Samsung, Hisense and TCL
An abstract image of a lock against a digital background, denoting cybersecurity.
Cyber resilience under DORA – are you prepared for the challenge?
A person holding out their hand with a digital AI symbol.
The decision-maker's playbook: integrating Generative AI for optimal results
The Chery Omoda E5 from the side
Why did carmakers ditch the spare tyre? I have no idea – but the Chery Omoda E5 is bringing it back
ChatGPT Deep Research
I can get answers from ChatGPT, but Deep Research gives me a whole dissertation I'll almost never need