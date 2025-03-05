Sam Altman tweets delay to ChatGPT-4.5 launch while also proposing a shocking new payment structure

OpenAI is looking for a way to lighten the load

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attends the artificial intelligence Revolution Forum. New York, US - 13 Jan 2023
(Image credit: Shutterstock/photosince)
  • ChatGPT-4.5 release for Plus users will be staggered over a number of days
  • Sam Altman proposes new credit-based payment system for subscribers
  • X users offer a mixture of reactions to the idea

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has taken to X to announce that the release of ChatGPT-4.5, scheduled for tomorrow, will be delayed for all users. Instead of a major release, Open AI will be rolling the product out from tomorrow for a select number of users.

ChatGPT-4.5 is the next version of the popular ChatGPT chatbot, and is slated to be its largest and best model yet. It launched last week for ChatGPT Pro subscribers, and will be released to Plus subscribers this week, just not in one go as initially planned.

In another tweet, Altman also floated the idea of changing the pricing structure of ChatGPT Plus so that your $20 doesn't guarantee you unrestricted access. Instead, Altman proposed offering a number of tokens each month to subscribers, which could be spent across its different products, like Deep Research, ChatGPT o1, Sora and ChatGPT-4.5.

Low rate limits

In his post on X, Altman states “We are likely going to roll out GPT-4.5 to the Plus tier over a few days. There is no perfect way to do this; we wanted to do it for everyone tomorrow, but it would have meant we had to launch with a very low rate limit.”

A "low rate limit" would mean restricting how much people could use ChatGPT-4.5, and it seems that a staggered rollout is OpenAI’s preferred way to stop its servers overloading from everybody trying to use the new LLM at once.

Altman continued: “So we think it's better to let people have real, long conversations with it, but that means we have to stagger people in rather than have everyone hit it hard at the same time. Hope that makes sense and look forward to seeing your feedback!”

Altman added “We think people are gonna use this a lot and love it.”

Referring to his idea of changing the payments structure for ChatGPT Plus Altman added “No fixed limits per feature and you choose what you want; if you run out of credits you can buy more. What do you think? good/bad?”

No fixed limits

While some X users responded positively, the response was generally negative with user Chubby posting, “Dislike. It discourages you from playing with the models. If you're worried about running out of credits, you'll get stingy”, and user Van Mendosa writing, ”This model adds unnecessary friction @sama People don’t want to think in “credits” or micromanage their AI usage like an arcade token system.”

Altman’s public use of X to garner user feedback on potentially massive changes to the way that ChatGPT works is unusual, but could partly be explained by the effects of sleep deprivation as he and his partner have recently welcomed a new baby into the world.

In a further tweet Altman goes on to say “Very proud of the OpenAI team for what is perhaps the most impressive scientific/technical breakthrough of recent decades.” (Here he seems to be referring to ChatGPT-4.5).

“Thought that was the thing I'd always be most proud of in life. Turns out I am now more proud of a preemie baby for learning how to eat on his own! (I realize I am getting neurochemically hacked here but idc, it's the best)."

Graham Barlow
Graham Barlow
Senior Editor, AI

Graham is the Senior Editor for AI at TechRadar.

