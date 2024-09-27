This ‘game-changing’ AI camera for kids wants to keep your little ones safe, and creative

A tech-focused brand for kids has launched a new camera designed for children aged 5-12, the myFirst Camera 50. The Singapore-based myFirst touts its latest camera as a 'game-changing device, featuring AI-assisted photo and video editing' that intelligently curates and enhances your creations, adding personal touches such as stickers, drawings, and voice notes.

myFirst Camera 50 can recognize facial expressions, scenery, and color, and then utilize those elements to curate stories with minimal effort. It's equipped with a 20MP rear camera and 16MP selfie camera, with wide angle and macro lenses, meaning you can capture both broad scenes and intricate details.

Beyond its basic 20MP photo and 1080p video capture and intelligent editing capabilities, myFirst Camera 50 can connect to the myFirst Circle app, which is designed to provide a secure environment for kids to share their creations with their trusted friends and family. Parents have complete control over visibility, managing posts, and who can view them.

(Image credit: myFirst Camera)

myFirst Camera 50 is small and lightweight for little hands and features a warm light bar to illuminate selfies. It can connect to the myFirst Circle app on your phone through Wi-Fi and has 16GB of built-in storage that can be expanded to 128GB with a memory card.

Other tools include myDiary, which combines photography with journaling, providing a space for kids to express themselves, complete with prompts.

As a father of young children I like the concept of the myFirst Camera 50; an easy-to-use, connected camera with smart editing and a secure space to share multimedia creations. It could be as rewarding for grandparents and parents like me enjoying their kid's creations as much as it is for the child making them.

Whether myFirst Camera 50 is one of the best cameras for kids and can deliver its safe credentials we'll have to see – at the time of writing we're currently underway with a full review. It available now on the myFirst store in blue or purple (see above) and costs $129 / £109 / AU$149.

