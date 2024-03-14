The GoPro Hero 12 Black is our favorite action camera and it's now down to a record-low price

With spring on the horizon and the hope of better weather the desire to get back into outdoor activities is stronger than ever. And, if you're the type of person who likes filming your perspective as you mountain bike, boulder, hike, or even skydive, then here's your chance to snag a deal on our best-rated action camera.

A worldwide promotion is live on the GoPro Hero 12 Black, which means you can pick it up at Amazon for $349 in the US or £349 in the UK. That's a historic low price in the US and just £10 away from the previous record low in the UK. So, it's a terrific deal no matter which side of the Atlantic you reside.

Today's best GoPro Hero 12 Black deals

GoPro Hero12 Black: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGoPro-HERO12-Black-Waterproof-Stabilization%2Fdp%2FB0CF3VVTLG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was $399 now $349 at Amazon

This is a return to the record-low price for the top-rated action cam. The GoPro Hero12 Black is a best-in-class device with support for 4K video and photos, HDR for improved image quality, and super smooth footage. For an extra $50, you can also pick up a bundle including the action camera and a handful of accessories such as a handle, head strap, rechargeable battery pack and carry case. Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?st=go+pro+hero+12&_dyncharset=UTF-8&_dynSessConf=&id=pcat17071&type=page&sc=Global&cp=1&nrp=&sp=&qp=&list=n&af=true&iht=y&usc=All+Categories&ks=960&keys=keys&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsearchpage.jsp%3Fst%3Dgo%2Bpro%2Bhero%2B12%26_dyncharset%3DUTF-8%26_dynSessConf%3D%26id%3Dpcat17071%26type%3Dpage%26sc%3DGlobal%26cp%3D1%26nrp%3D%26sp%3D%26qp%3D%26list%3Dn%26af%3Dtrue%26iht%3Dy%26usc%3DAll%2BCategories%26ks%3D960%26keys%3Dkeys&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">$349.99 at Best Buy

GoPro Hero12 Black: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGoPro-HERO12-Black-Waterproof-Stabilization%2Fdp%2FB0CF3VVTLG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £399 now £349 at Amazon

Those in the UK can get a £50 discount on the GoPro Hero12 Black for a limited time at Amazon, bringing it down to within £10 of the previous record-low price. It's a terrific price for our favourite action cam that can shoot impressively stable ultra-wide video and photos in 4K with HDR support. A version with an accessory bundle is also on sale for £50 more, which gets you some useful extras such as a hand grip, head strap, rechargeable battery and carry case. Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fgopro-hero12-black-4k-ultra-hd-action-camera-black-10254951.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">£349.99 at Currys

We said the latest action camera 'edged closer to perfection' in our GoPro Hero 12 Black review. It may only be an iterative upgrade over the previous GoPro Hero 11, but the image stabilization, vast array of shooting features and high-quality video make it the best action camera you can buy today.

Deals like this one the GoPro are rare throughout the year as they are usually saved for big sales events such as Black Friday. So, if you missed out last November and are looking for an offer on par with the record-low then snap this limited-time promotion while it's still available.