Walmart Black Friday: 8 deals you still need to check out before they go

Black Friday is nearly done, right? It's all about Cyber Monday now, yeah? Actually, not quite. Although we're expecting a lot of interest in the next wave of deals, there are still many still live that we've sniffed out as worth snapping up.

The $249 offer for this year's iPad 9.7 has been our top deal of the entire Black Friday weekend, and that's still available despite constantly going in and out of stock. We've also seen some impressive discounts for smart home equipment - a Nest video doorbell and the new Google Home Hub are good starts for adding intelligence to your abode.

The Fitbit Versa might not be the most sought-after model in the brand's line-up, but it's a good Apple Watch rival despite lacking GPS, and for the price it's far more attractive.

We've picked a couple of the cheaper TVs and laptops on offer here, as they've got a good spec for the price - they're very much the option if you want a mid-range option for a budget price, rather than a powerhouse. The cheap Samsung TV isn't going to hold a candle to the super-fancy colors of its expensive QLED range, but not everybody cares about that over having a massive-ass TV in their front room.

We've seen a huge amount of interest in Apple AirPods this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but we've not seen anything close to awesome deals on them - $5 off at Walmart was the best so far. However, the Powerbeats (also by Apple) pack the same connectivity chip and ease of use, and arguably have better sound quality - the only difference really is the wire connecting them.

Finally, one of the best gaming deals we've seen from Walmart is the Xbox One S, which has got a meaty discount and is perfect for those that want a Microsoft console but don't require the raw power the Xbox One X offers.

We're not sure how long these deals will prevail for, so we'd suggest snapping one up (if it's within your budget, of course - you should never spend more just for the sake of a deal) before they go out of stock.

1. iPad 32GB (9.7-inch, 2018): $329 now $249

One of our top deals, this is a great price for a new iPad from Apple - the 2018 model, with Pencil support, can be had for a top price. Stock keeps going in and out, so grab it if you see it.

2. Nest Hello video doorbell: $229 now $179

'A good-looking, easy to use, featured-packed smart doorbell that doubles as an excellent security camera' found our review, and this is a smart price for it too. Just be aware you might need a hand getting it installed.

3. Fitbit Versa: $199 now $149

The Fitbit Versa is a pretty decent wearable without a price reduction - so with this drop it's a very good choice. The slimline design and the range of features impress, and it's a real cut-price alternative to the Apple Watch (although it doesn't have GPS).

4. Samsung 43-inch LED 4K TV: $499.99 now $277.99

There are a lot Samsung 43-inch 4K TVs around his Black Friday, and this price gets you a 43-inch model with HDR capabilities. These are never going to be the best options out there for a 43-inch TV, but if you want a second TV Samsung generally offers higher-quality imaging.

5. Lenovo IdeaPad 320 15.6-inch: $399 now $279

If you're looking for a budget laptop, then the Lenovo IdeaPad 330s is a great option. The 15.6-inch Lenovo IdeaPad offers 1080p IPS LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD.

6. Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earphones: $199.95 now $99

Everyone is going crazy for AirPods, but why not look at these instead, using the same connectivity tech inside - save over $100 on the Powerbeats 3. They're solidly built and with a great battery life - the final piece of the puzzle was the price, and now they're just $99 they're a great buy.

7. Google Home Hub with $10 Vudu credit: $149 now $99

A low price for the new Google Home Hub, plus it comes with some extra entertainment on offer too. A new product to the smart home mix, so it's a surprise to see it on offer so early.

8. Xbox One S 1TB + Minecraft Creators: $299 now $199

This is a great value Xbox One S Black Friday deal, getting you the console and a game for a buck under $200. The One S is an older console, and not as powerful as the One X, but for casual gamers it's a solid choice.