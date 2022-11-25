The best Black Friday deals masterlist: every top deal listed

Black Friday is in full swing: retail sites and stores across the country are jam-packed with Black Friday deals. We’ve been pleasantly surprised by the quality of some of the offers so far: there are some absolute bargains out there. We’re talking A-grade discounts on products people actually want.
But there are also plenty of 'deals' that don't make the grade. In some cases, retailers increased the price a few weeks ago, only to cut it back to the original price for Black Friday and label it a deal. In others, the low price distracts from a lack of quality.
That's where we can help. Our team of deals experts is busy tracking all the best Black Friday deals and we've listed them here. Whether you're looking for a new TV or toys, beauty items or
Black Friday sales: quick links
- Amazon.com: 50% off TVs, headphones, iPads & toys (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $700 off TVs, laptops & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Dell: laptops from $299.99 (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: 50% off tools & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: $750 off appliances, decor & tools (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: 70% off decor and furniture (opens in new tab)
- Peacock TV: pay $0.99 a month (opens in new tab)
- Nordstrom: 50% off UGG, Nike & North Face (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to $2,500 off TVs, phones & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Sephora: 50% off makeup, perfume & gifts (opens in new tab)
- Target: 50% off toys, TVs, Keurig & more (opens in new tab)
- Ulta: up to 50% off makeup, hair & perfume (opens in new tab)
- Verizon: get the iPhone 14 Pro for free (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: PS5 in stock, plus 60% off toys & TVs (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: up to 80% off sitewide, + free shipping (opens in new tab)
TV deals
- Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV: was
$199.99now $79.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K TV: was
$469.99now $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Insignia 65-inch F30 4K TV: was
$549.99now $379.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- LG 75-inch 4K TV: was
$799.99now $569.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung AU8000 85-inch: was
$2,200now $1,297 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Sony 65-inch XR-X90K: was
$1,299.99now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- LG 55-inch C2: was
$1,799.99now $1,271.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Hisense 65-inch U8H: was
$1,399.99now $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 55-inch Q70A: was
$1,099.99now $799.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 55-inch The Frame: was
$1,499.99now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Apple TV 4K 64GB (2nd Gen): was
$200now $115 at Best Buy
- Fire TV Stick Lite: was
$29.99now $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
There are huge savings on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs from a range of brands from Sony to LG and Samsung.
Smart home deals
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was
$50now $20 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Amazon Echo Auto: was
$49.99now $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Echo Dot (5th generation): was
$49.99now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was
$19.98now $18 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- myQ Chamberlain Garage Control: was
$29.98now $19.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Blink Mini security camera: was
$34.99now $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Ring Indoor Cam: was
$59.99now $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was
$99.99now $54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Amazon Echo Show 10: was
$249.99now $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was
$169.99now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A: was
$29.99now $22.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Google Nest Thermostat: was
$129.99now $89.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Can't get enough of smart home deals? Ring products are some of our favorites, and we've listed the best doorbell deals today.
While you're decking out your smart home security, why not look at Ring's line of indoor and outdoor cameras?
Home deals
- Neato Robotics Neato D7: was
$449.99now $179.99 at Lowes (opens in new tab)
- Shark AI VACMOP: was
$479.99now $188 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Shark EZ robot vacuum: was
$449now $258 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Roomba i3+: was
$549.99now $349.99at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Instant Pot Pro Crisp 8qt Air Fryer: was
$269.99now $169.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 XL 2-Basket Air Fryer: was
$249now $129.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro: was
$499.95, now $319.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Krups Belgian Waffle Maker: was
$79.99now $48.90 (opens in new tab)
- by Breville: was
$230now $160 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker: was
$160now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Ninja Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System: was
$239.99now $149.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Ninja Cold Press Juicer Pro JC101: was
$129.99now $99.99 at Target (opens in new tab)
- Shark Blow HyperAIR: was
$267.97now $184.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Laptops
- M2 MacBook Air: was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- M1 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: was $2,499 now $1,999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- M1 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: was $2,699 now $2,199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1i:
was $249.99now $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5:
was $380now $283.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- HP 15z:
was $469.99now $249.99 at HP (opens in new tab)
- Dell Inspiron 15, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB:
was $599.99now $379.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ (with Type Cover):
was $929.99now $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Apple MacBook Air:
was $999now $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- HP Envy 17t:
was $1,299.99now $849.99 at HP (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1i:
was $249.99now $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro:
was $1449.99now $1049.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: was $430 now $269.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook: was $179 now $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
We've spent all week scouting out the best deals, and Black Friday proper continues our search with deals on Chromebooks, MacBooks and more.
Clothing deals
- Sherpa fleece throw blanket: was
$25.99now $17.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Oodie blanket hoodie: was
$109now $69 at The Oodie (opens in new tab)
- Disney tank tops: was
$24now $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Levi's 501 jeans: was
$79.50now $37.33 (opens in new tab)
- Calvin Klein dress shirt: was
$51.99now $35.13 (opens in new tab)
- Marmot down jacket: was
$300now $180 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Ugg boots: was
$89.99now $64.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Crocs shoes: was
$49.99now $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Calvin Klein underwear: up to 55% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Wool dryer balls: was
$29.95now $15.14 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Toy and game deals
- Exploding Kittens: was
$20now $9.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Throw Throw Burrito: was
$24.99now $12.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Pandemic: was
$39.99now $12.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Taco vs Burrito: was
$24.99now $10.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Disney Villainous: was
$39.99now $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Lego Icons The Friends Apartments: was
$179.99now $143.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was
$169.99now $158.74 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Lego Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog: was
$79.99now $69.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Hot Wheels Volcano Escape Play Set: $25 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Segway Kids Electric KickScooter: was
$249now $149 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Sports and outdoors deals
Pet deals
- Furbo 360 Dog Camera and Treat Dispenser: was
$210now $147 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Whistle GPS Ultimate Dog Tracker: was
$149.99now $97.57 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- PetLibro Automatic Cat Feeder: was
$89.99now $48.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- PetLibro Interactive Cat Toy: was
$30.99now $18.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Owlet Home Pet Camera: was
$99.99now $73.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Nooie Pet Camera 2K: was
$69.99now $45.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Wisdom Panel Essential Dog DNA Test: was
$99.99now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Puzzle Dog Toy: was
$27.49now $10.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- FuzzBall Fluffy Luxe Donut Pet Bed: was
$26.99now $12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- BUCATSTATE Small Animal Cage: was
$99.99now $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)