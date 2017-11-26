The best Black Friday deals 2017: all of the best remaining deals

Update: Black Friday is now over - but there's still one last day of deals! Check out all the best Cyber Monday 2017 deals before they're all gone.

Black Friday 2017 may technically be over now but many of the best deals are still available as we roll into the weekend, so it's still well worth having a look through our list of the best remaining offers.

We've seen loads of truly tempting phone deals on products including the Samsung Galaxy S8, iPhone 7, 8 and X as well as 100GB for £20 SIM only deal from Three and some SIM free options too - most of these you can still get.

PlayStation VR, PS4 Pro and Nintendo Switch were three of the most popular products all day with many of the best bundles being snapped up in just a few seconds.

Black Friday 2017 itself was expected to be the biggest day of spending the country has ever seen with UK shoppers expected to buy £10.1bn worth of goods by the time Monday ends. That would be about enough to buy a new PS4 for every man, woman and child in Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

TechRadar has received record traffic all day so we can confirm there's been more interest in Black Friday than ever before. So take a look at the best of the remaining Black Friday deals as we head towards Cyber Monday 2017.

The best Black Friday deals

Magazine subscriptions - save 20% on everything!

Get 20% off subscriptions to great magazines like T3, Total Film, Mac Format, net, Linux Format, PC Gamer, Total Guitar, Official Xbox Magazine, Official PlayStation Magazine and more for Black Friday! A great Christmas present. Use voucher code 20NOV at myfavouritemagazines.co.uk

Voucher code: 20NOVView Deal

Lenovo Yoga 910 Convertible Laptop - save £400

This is an absolutely incredible deal, knocking £400 off the price of the brilliant Lenovo Yoga 910 - now £999.95. It features a Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM 4K screen and 256GB SSD.View Deal

The best Black Friday VPN deal:

IPVanish: $2.87 per month (down from $10)

Get up to 73% Off TechRadar's #1 Rated VPN Service. IPVanish's top-tier network delivered some of the fastest speeds in our tests. Its zero log policy gives you total privacy and peace of mind. Hurry up because this offer won't last long.View Deal

SIM only deal | 100GB data | Unlimited calls | Unlimited texts | £20 per month

Is this the best Black Friday deal so far? Probably! 100GB data SIM only for just £20 per month? It's £4 cheaper than Three's cheapest 'unlimited data' plan but 100GB is as much data as you'd ever need, plus Three's 'Go Binge' scheme means streaming music and movies doesn't even count against your allowance. See this 100GB SIM only deal at Three.co.uk

EXPIRES THIS WEEKENDView Deal

iPhone 8 64GB | O2 | £175 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £29pm

We were waiting for something special on the iPhone 8, and finally Mobiles.co.uk dropped it. This is the best iPhone 8 deal of Black Friday. It's now less than £30 per month for a very healthy 12GB of data. We'll be surprised if you find anything better this sales period. View this iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk View Deal

iPhone 7 | O2 | £75 £50 handset (with BLACKFRI25 code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £29 per month

This isn't the very cheapest iPhone 7 deal we've ever seen, but it's the best value considering you get a generous 12GB of data. It's less than £750 in total over two years for a 2016 flagship iPhone - bargain! Get this discounted iPhone 7 deal now (Voucher code: BLACKFRI25)View Deal

White PS4 Slim | Star Wars: Battlefront II | GT Sport | Hidden Agenda | £199.99 @ Very

And another great PS4 deal and with the white PS4 to boot. This bundle throws you into the Star Wars universe once again with Battlefront 2. View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, 3 games £199.99 @ Very Also available at Amazon.View Deal

PS4 Slim | FIFA 18 | GT Sport | Knowledge is Power | £199.99 @ Very

FIFA fans, Very hasn't abandoned you either. You're getting the latest footy game, GT Sport and quiz game Knowledge is power. All for under £200! View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, 3 games £199.99 @ Very Also available at Amazon.View Deal

PS4 Pro | GT Sport | Call of Duty: WWII | £299.99 @ Very

This is another major discount we've seen today on the PS4 Pro and it's getting bundled in with two brand new games. An absolute bargain overall for under £300 at Very. View PS4 Pro deal: Black PS4 Pro, 2 games £299 @ VeryView Deal

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty WWII | FIFA 18 | £299.99 @ Very

The sub-£300 PS4 Pro deals are really whetting our appetites now and this latest offer from Amazon includes two new Triple A games. View PS4 Pro deal: PS4 Pro, 2 games £299.99 @ VeryView Deal

(Image: © Amazon) Amazon Fire TV stick - now £24.99 (was £39.99): The Amazon Fire Stick is reduced impressively - save £15 on the previous price and pick it up for just £24.99, which is a 38% saving, and it comes with Alexa integrated (although it doesn't have 4K playback). This is a brilliant product as a stupendous price and that's why it's one of our top top Black Friday deals this year.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet - now £29.99 (was £49.99): The Fire 7 tablet - already a cheap tablet - is down to £29.99, which mitigates almost entirely the fact it has a lacklustre screen thanks to the low cost - plus it does have a strong battery life.View Deal

Fitbit Alta - now £69.99 (was £99.99):

Save £30 on a Fitbit Ala fitness tracker - with 5 days battery life this tracker will monitor your sleep, track your steps and your distance and keep track of calories. It's cheaper than it is at Amazon at £69.99

Black or White PS4 Pro | GT Sport | £299.95 @ John Lewis

This is the cheapest PS4 Pro deal around right now. The only reason it's not higher up in our list of recommendations is that you can get Call of Duty too elsewhere for just £18 extra. If you don't want COD though, this is the best deal. View PS4 Pro deal: White PS4 Pro, GT Sport £299.95 @ John Lewis View PS4 Pro deal: Black PS4 Pro, GT Sport £299.95 @ John Lewis

Microsoft Surface Pro, i5 processor, Inc. Type cover £849 @ Microsoft (save £254): The i5 processor version of the new Surface Pro is much faster than the cheaper m3 versions and the price typically reflects that. Not today though as Microsoft has knocked a huge £254 off and included a Type Cover. And considering that cover would cost you upwards of £130 usually, it's an astounding deal. This Microsoft deal also includes a free 3-month trial of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan and 1TB of cloud storage.View Deal

Vodafone Unlimited Fibre 38 | 18 months | Up to 38Mb | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £25 £20 per month

We've never seen a cheaper fibre broadband deal than this £20 per month tariff from Vodafone. You may be tied in for the next 18 months, but at this price why should you care! Get this super cheap Vodafone broadband deal View Deal

Virgin VIVID 100 with Full House bundle | 12 months | Up to 100Mb | Line rental inc. | 230+ TV channels inc. BT Sport | £56 £46 per month + 6 months of Netflix

Considering the speed of the connection, amount of channels, and inclusion of BT Sport and Netflix, there isn't a better value broadband and TV deal out there. Check out this Virgin Media broadband and TV deal - or call 08000-492-102

Totally Unlimited Origin Broadband | 12 months | Up to 17Mb | Line rental inc. | £139.99 for the year

This is the UK's cheapest home internet deal - and it's exclusive to TechRadar readers! You have to pay in one lump sum, but the effective monthly payments are only £11.67. View our exclusive broadband deal at OriginView Deal

Amazon Black Friday deals of the day:

Gaming consoles

Sony PlayStation 4 (1TB) with FIFA 18 + GT Sport now £229.99 (was £292.84): Lookie here! You’re getting the slimmer PS4 console with 1TB of storage inside (great for when you want to download games) as well as the ability to pump out HDR images to your new 4K TV (what do you mean, you’ve not bought one yet? Check the TVs section of this round up!) Deal ends 27 November at midnightView Deal

Sony PlayStation 4 (500GB) with FIFA 18 + GT Sport + Knowledge is Power now £199.99 (was £275.85): Want to get a little more social with your gaming? Knowledge is Power encourages others to play along with their phones, and you’re also getting two AAA titles on top for the quieter times when you just want to game with brilliant effects too. Deal ends 27 November at midnightView Deal

Sony PlayStation 4 (500GB) with GT Sport + Knowledge is Power now £199.99: A simple deal this one, offering you the impressive GT Sport, a 500GB console that will satisfy most and the family-friendly Knowledge is Power - a good choice for a Christmas bundle. Deal ends 27 November at midnightView Deal

Oculus Rift + Touch Controllers now £349 (was £390): OK, this isn’t the biggest deal for the Oculus set, but with nearly £50 off and a six-game bundle in the mix, it’s worth checking out if you want to get into VR. Deal ends 27 November at midnightView Deal

PS4 Platinum Wireless 7.1 surround sound headset £99.99 (was £130): This is one of the best PS4 headsets available and a very rare sight under £100. Considering most stores are still charging closer to the original £130 RRP, we think this is a great deal. Not only does it have 7.1 virtual surround sound, select games include '3D audio' for a complete audio experience. You can wear this over your PSVR headset too. A great price at £99.99 from Amazon.View Deal

TV and video deals

We've listed the best Black Friday deals on TVs below. We're expecting more to go up throughout the day so we'll keep you updated.

LG OLED OLED65W7V - now £4,999 (was £6,999): Yep, that's right, there's a cool £2,000 off of the most talked about TVs of 2017 - the wallpaper thin LG W7. It comes with HDR, catch-up and 4K streaming. Buy it now for £4,999 at Currys.

Sony Bravia KDL49WE753 - down to £399 (was £750): If you're after a 49-inch TV, this TV is cheapest at Amazon at just £399 currently - almost half price! It's designed for picture quality and a low price, so other features might be squeezed - but that shouldn't worry you if you're not looking for a really high end model.View Deal

Sony Bravia KD55XE7002 4K - down to £649 (was £1,000): this 55-inch 4K HDR Sony TV is at its cheapest ever price right now. The 55-inch size is home cinema class but the price is still highly reasonable. It's down to £649.View Deal

Laptop and Macbook deals

Laptops is always a hot category on Black Friday. We've listed the best Black Friday 2017 deals on laptops and Apple Macbooks below. We'll keep this list up to date as more deals go live.

Lenovo Yoga 910 Convertible Laptop - now £999.95 save £400 This is an incredible deal, knocking £400 off the price of the brilliant Lenovo Yoga 910 - now £999.95. It features a Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 4K screen and 256GB SSD.View Deal

Medion Erazer P6681 £100 off

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop comes with an Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and an Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics card for just £649.99 at Argos.View Deal

Medion Erazer X6603 Gaming Laptop now £799.99

This is an excellent deal that drops £150 off the asking price at Very. You get an Intel Core i5-7300HQ, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 128GB SSD and a great GTX 1050 Ti GPU for handling modern games.View Deal

Medion Akoya P6677 now £499.99

This budget laptop from Medion has had a £100 price cut, and now comes in at just under £500 at Argos. An Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 1TB hard drive and 940MX graphics card give it a decent level of power, and it has a nice 15.6-inch screen. One thing to note is that it only has 4GB of RAM.View Deal

Computing deals

WD 8TB My Book USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive - Now £207.97 (was £239.99): That's some serious storage space for a great price right there. This would be great for storing media files or to extended the hard drive space on any PS4, Xbox One or Xbox One X. One caveat to consider though is that this external hard drive is powered via a mains plug, but most external drives of this size are to be honest. There's no end date on this deal, but don't expect it to last forever at a brilliant £207.97.View Deal

Smartphone deals

If you need to get a new phone deal in the nextd few months it'll be worth picking on up today! Prices are at al-time low prices but they will start going up again after this weekend. See our roundup of the best Black Friday mobile phone deal

SIM only deal | 100GB data | Unlimited calls | Unlimited texts | £20 per month

You knock £4 a month off Three's cheapest unlimited data plan with this 100GB Black Friday SIM only deal and get all-you-can-eat calls instead of only 200 minutes. It's as much data as you'd ever need, plus Three's 'Go Binge' scheme means streeaming music and movies doesn't even count against your allowance. See this 100GB SIM only deal at Three.co.uk

EXPIRES THIS WEEKENDView Deal

iPhone 8 | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 16GB data | £37pm (after cashback)

This one's just for TechRadar readers - a £96 cashback deal that takes the effective monthly payments to £37. Considering you don't have to pay anything upfront and get 16GB of data, this is an absolute steal. View this exclusive iPhone 8 deal View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 16GB data | £37.50pm (after cashback)

As above, so below - this is the same tariff as the iPhone 8 but on Samsung's massive S8 Plus. The £84 cashback brings the total price under the £900 mark - no other tariff gets close, even if you drop down to 1GB of data! View this exclusive Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deal View Deal

iPhone 7 32GB | Vodafone | £75 £25 upfront (with BLACKFRI50 code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 6GB data | £27pm

CHEAPEST. iPHONE 7. EVER. The £50 off code from Mobiles.co.uk brings this tariff screaming under the £700 mark. And you don't even have to settle for minimal data - you get 6GB! Total cost over 24 months is £673 Get the cheapest ever iPhone 7 dealView Deal

iPhone 6 | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 6GB data | £22pm (after cashback)

There's a massive £120 saving on this iPhone 6 deal, thanks to some hefty cashback. The iPhone 6 has been very popular so far this Black Friday, and this new price is only going to exacerbate that. Nice bit of data on this one, too. Get this iPhone 6 deal with £120 cashbackView Deal

iPhone 8 64GB | O2 | £175 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £29pm

We were waiting for something special on the iPhone 8, and finally Mobiles.co.uk dropped it. It's now less than £30 per month for a very healthy 12GB of data. We'll be surprised if you find anything better this sales period. View this iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk View Deal

Google Pixel 2 | O2 | £125 £75 upfront (use code 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £29pm

When the Pixel 2 opened for pre-orders in October, there were scarcely any overall prices for less than £1000 to recommend. A month on, for Black Friday you can get a mighty 12GB of data for well under £800 over the course of the two year deal. Click here to see this Google Pixel 2 deal Use voucher: 10OFFView Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | O2 | £210 £200 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

We were really keeping our fingers crossed that we'd see one of the big networks breach the £900 threshold this Black Friday - but we hadn't dared imagine that you'd get a massive 12GB of data to play with when they did! The cheapest ever Note 8 deal. View this Galaxy Note 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Voucher code: 10OFFView Deal

iD | 1 month contract | 2.25GB data | 250 mins | 5000 texts | £5 per month

Carphone Warehouse owned-iD has been the go-to network for cheap SIM only deals for some time now. And it hasn't let us down this Black Friday. If you're just looking for something to tide you over and don't want a full year commitment, then this is a superb option. View this rolling 1 month SIM only deal from iD View Deal

SIM Only | 5GB data | 500 mins | Unlimited texts | £6.50 per month: TechRadar teamed up with Vodafone and Mobile Phones Direct to offer TR readers the cheapest-ever 5GB SIM only deal in the UK. With £84 cashback, you can effectively get this SIM plan for just £6.50 per month. Get this 5GB Vodafone SIM only deal nowView Deal

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge | Three | FREE upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23 per month

Even six months ago, you would have had to put aside £30 a month to get the marvelous S7 Edge. Now it's down almost as low as £20, and you don't even have to pay a penny upfront. It's a ludicrous Black Friday bargain. View this Galaxy S7 Edge deal nowView Deal

iPhone 8 64GB | O2 | £225 £175 upfront (with TR50IPH8 code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £32pm

With our exclusive £50 TR50IPH8 discount code, this is now the cheapest way to get the iPhone 8. The value is made even better by the retailer's quadruple data offer. It's the best iPhone 8 deal we've seen to date. Total cost over 24 months is £943 View this iPhone 8 deal at e2save

Discount code: TR50IPH8View Deal

iPhone 7 | O2 | £75 £50 handset (with BLACKFRI25 code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £29 per month

This isn't the very cheapest iPhone 7 deal we've ever seen, but it's the best value considering you get a generous 12GB of data. It's less than £750 in total over two years for a 2016 flagship iPhone - bargain! Total cost over 24 months is £746 Get this discounted iPhone 7 deal now

Voucher code: BLACKFRI25View Deal

iPhone 7 32GB | Virgin Mobile | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 1.2GB data | £19pm

£19 for Apple's flagship phone is ludicrously cheap, particularly when you consider that it doesn't cost a thing upfront either. 1.2GB not enough data for you? Then an extra £3 per month takes you up to 5GB. The only hitch is that you'll be tied in to a three-year contract. View this iPhone 7 deal at Virgin Mobile View Deal

iPhone SE 32GB | EE | FREE upfront | Unlimited mins and texts | 1GB data | £14pm (after cashback)

Yes, you are reading that correctly - you can now get the iPhone SE for an effective £14 per month! There's a little bit of effort required to redeem the £95 cashback - but it's definitely worth it. Total cost over 24 months is £336 (after cashback) Get this iPhone SE deal from e2saveView Deal

iPhone 6S 32GB | EE | £99 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 2GB data | £22.99pm

£22.99 is an excellent monthly bill for a phone that remains one of our all time faves. This offer is not to be sniffed at, especially when you look around at the cost of the iPhone 8 and X. Total cost over 24 months is £650.76 View this iPhone 6S deal at Affordable MobilesView Deal

iPhone 8 64GB | £225 £175 upfront (with TR50IPH8 code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £32pm

This iPhone 8 deal is another exclusive for TechRadar readers and gives you the chance to get the iPhone 8 with 12GB data for just £32 per month and £175 upfront (use voucher TR50IPH8 to get the £50 discount). This deal is not only about £150 cheaper than equivalent iPhone 7 tariffs, but a massive £500 cheaper than current iPhone X deals! Total cost over 24 months is £943 View this deal at e2save

Discount code: TR50IPH8View Deal

Get a free £40 Amazon voucher at Carphone Warehouse

How about this for an early Black Friday deal? TechRadar has teamed up with Carphone Warehouse to offer TR readers a £40 Amazon/Currys/M&S/Pizza Express voucher when you buy any deal on the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus or Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Read more about this offer on our news page

Gaming deals

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | accessories pack | £329.99 @ Nintendo

There are lots of stocking fillers with this Nintendo Switch bundle in addition to Mario Kart 8. You're getting a carry case, hat, steering wheel attachment for a Joy-Con and if you enter the voucher code ZELDACALENDAR at checkout you'll also get a free Zelda 2018 calendar. View Nintendo Switch bundle: Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8, accessories £329.99 @ Nintendo



Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | Super Mario Odyssey | accessories pack | £379.99 @ Nintendo

If the deal above didn't have enough Mario in it, the Mario Mega Bundle is the one for you. Two fantastic Mario games, two hats, two steering wheels, a Switch case, Joy-Con controllers, and most importantly the Switch itself. View Nintendo Switch bundle: Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8, accessories £379.99 @ Nintendo

Nintendo Switch | Super Mario Odyssey or FIFA 18 or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Zelda: Breath of the Wild | £309.99 @ Smyths

You can choose from one of the games above in this excellent selection of Nintendo Switch bundles from Smyths. All of these games cost over £40 on their own, so you are saving money, whichever option you pick. View Nintendo Switch bundle: Grey Nintendo Switch plus 1 game £309.99 @ Smyths



Nintendo Switch case: now £7.50

Get a carry case to transport the Nintendo Switch or just to keep it safe while it's not being used. This was £15 when it first went on sale but it's going for £7.50 at Argos for Black Friday

Nintendo Switch Elite Players backpack - now £19.99

Just £20 for a Nintendo Switch backpack? This is a great deal from Argos and will allow you to transport all your Nintendo goodies as well as anything else you need to take with you.

PS4 Pro deals

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty WWII | FIFA 18 | £299.99 @ Very

The sub-£300 PS4 Pro deals are really whetting our appetites now and this latest offer from Amazon includes two new Triple A games. View PS4 Pro deal: PS4 Pro, 2 games £299.99 @ VeryView Deal

PS4 Pro | GT Sport | Call of Duty: WWII | £299.99 @ Very

This is the first major discount we've seen on the white PS4 Pro and it's getting bundled in with two brand new games. An absolute bargain overall for under £300 at Zavvi. View PS4 Pro deal: Black PS4 Pro, 2 games £299 @ Very

White PS4 Pro | GT Sport | £299.95 @ John Lewis

If you're specifically after a white version of the PS4 Pro, take a look at this offer from John Lewis. It's not a massive saving over what's listed above, but does benefit from John Lewis's superior warranty scheme, keeping you covered should the console break down. View PS4 Pro deal: White PS4 Pro, GT Sport £299.95 @ John Lewis

PS4 Slim deals

PS4 Slim | FIFA 18 | GT Sport | £199.99 @ Currys

Want two of the latest, hottest games on PS4 right now? You're in luck as Currys has a discounted bundle with both FIFA 18 and GT Sport. View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, FIFA 18, GT Sport £199.99 @ Currys

PS4 Slim | Call of Duty: WWII | £299.99 @ Very

Need a new PS4 to just dive into the brand new Call of Duty: WWII? Then this is your absolute cheapest option, saving you over £40 compared to buying the two on their own. You get a free PSN party game too in the shape of That's You. View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim and COD:WWII £299.99 @ Very

1TB PS4 Slim | FIFA 18 | £229 @ Amazon

Even if you don't like FIFA, this is the best 1TB PS4 deal going. This PS4 bundle costs less than most stores usually charge for a 1TB PS4 on its own and you're getting a free copy of FIFA 18. This is fantastic value as the extra storage space comes in handy soon enough once you have a few games installed. View this PS4 deal: 1TB PS4 Slim with FIFA 18 £229 @ Amazon

1TB Green Camouflage PS4 Slim | Call of Duty: WWII | £229 @ Tesco

While the console's camo look won't be for everyone, we can't argue with the value here as you'd struggle to get a regular 1TB PS4 Sim on its own for this price. You're also getting the upcoming Call of Duty: WWII thrown in for free. View PS4 deal: 1TB Camo PS4 Slim, Call of Duty: WWII £229 @ Tesco

1TB Star Wars PS4 Slim | Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition | £249.99 @ Argos

While this is one of the more expensive 1TB PS4 Slim deals on the market this is a limited edition console with a unique Star Wars design on the grey console. That and you're getting the fancier version of the game with lots of multiplayer boosts. This version of the game still costs about £70 on its own. View PS4 deal: 1TB Star Wars Battlefront 2 Deluxe Edition PS4 Slim £249.99 @ Argos

Gran Turismo Sport Limited Edition 1TB PS4 Slim | £229.99 @ Game

Now £40 cheaper than last week! This new limited edition 1TB PS4 console is out now alongside the new GT Sport game. Naturally, you're getting a copy for the game in this bundle too, along with 250k in in-game credits and a few bits of DLC. This is strictly for hardcore GT fans though really as you're paying quite a bit extra for the Gran Turismo livery paint-job on the console and DualShock 4. View this PS4 deal: GT Sport Limited Edition 1TB PS4 bundle £229.99 @ Game

PlayStation VR deals

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | GT Sport | VR Worlds | 2 Move controllers | £299.99 @ Very

This offer is well worth the extra money as you're getting two games and apir of PlayStation Move motion controllers, which ar especially brilliant for VR Worlds. Naturally, you're still getting the bundled-in PS4 camera and GT Sport. To see this option select it from the drop-down menu near the price on Very's site via the link below. View PlayStation VR bundle: PSVR, camera, 2 games, 2 Move controllers £299.99 @ Very



Xbox One deals

Xbox One S | Rocket League | £169.99 @ Very

A great price for a super cheap Xbox One bundle. Rocket League is one of the finest multiplayer experiences of the generation so far and well worth a look. View Xbox One deal: Xbox One S with Rocket League and Now TV pass £169.99 @ Very

Xbox One S | Minecraft bundle | Fallout 4 | Doom | £169.99 @ Currys

Expect retailers to really go at each other today in order to get your cash. In addition to the Minecraft bundle you're also getting the double whammy of Doom and Fallout 4. View Xbox One deal: Xbox One S, 3 games £169.99 @ Currys

Xbox One S | Minecraft bundle | 3 month Xbox Live Gold | £169.99 @ Very

Need a new console and a new obsession all at once? Then this Minecraft bundle is the one for you with a cheapest price yet of just £169.99. That's an amazing Black Friday deal. View Xbox One deal: Xbox One S with Minecraft and Now TV pass £169.99 @ Very

Xbox One S | Forza 7 | Plus either Destiny 2, Battlefront II or FIFA 18 | £219.99 @ Argos

While this might be one of the higher-priced bundles, you are getting two very new games with this deal, each worth around £40 each. View Xbox One deal: Xbox One S, 2 games £219.99 @ ArgosView Deal

Headphone and audio deals

We're listing all of the best Black Friday deals on headphones and speakers! See our full round-up of audio deals here.

Samsung 2.1 soundbar: if you need to upgrade the sound in your living room, this Samsung soundbar with wireless subwoofer is available with a £50 saving. It currently costs £199 in store, and it's £195 at Amazon.co.uk - but Currys is selling it online for £149

Jabra Elite Sport wireless Bluetooth headphones - now £179 (was £229.99): These are among our favourite wireless headphones, as they can track heart rate, monitor exercise reps, help train your running and provide wire-free connections to your phone - this is the best price we've ever seen them at and we're loving the fact they're £50 off.



iPad and tablet deals

iPad Pro 12.9 512GB: down to £1069 (was £1119)

This isn't a cheap deal, but if you want the largest iPad with the most storage possible you can get £50 off for Black Friday and the best bit is you can buy buy it right here.

Alcatel A3 10-inch Android tablet - now £69.99 (was £99.99)

Another cheap tablet deal here, this time from Alcatel. This won't impress you like the iPad products at the top of this list, but it does stand out because of that low, low price.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet - now £89.99 (was £129.99):

You might be thinking an extra £20 is quite a lot seeing as this tablet is only an inch bigger than the one above. But you are getting a HD screen on this one so everything will be clearer and video content will look much better. Still a great price at just £89.99. Again, this deal will end on November 27.



Camera and accessories deals

Save £260 on a Canon EOS 5D Mark III body

It might be an old model, but Canon's full-frame EOS 5D Mark III is still a fabulous DSLR. It's even more tempting now the Canon Store is selling it at just £1,799 - that's a saving of £260 off the normal £2,059 price of the camera.

Save £100 on a Canon EOS 6D body

It's been around since 2012, but it's a camera that's been loved by enthusiast photographers and is a solid camera to get into full-frame photography. The Canon Store is selling the EOS 6D at £999 - £100 less the most other retailers.

Pick-up a GoPro Hero6 Black for just £431.10

The GoPro Hero6 is our pick of the action cams, and AO.com is offering 10% discount of an already competitive £479, bringing the price down to £431.10. That's a saving of almost £70. Use 10ACTION at the checkout to redeem your discount.

Sony Alpha A7S body - now £1,409 at Wex (was £1,800) It may only have a 12MP resolution, but the full-frame Alpha A7S has an ISO ceiling of 102,400 and excellent 4K video capture credentials. Wex Photo Video is reducing it from £1,800 to just £1,609, while there's a further £200 cashback deduction.

Fujifilm X-A10 with 16-50mm lens - now £299 at Jessops (was £399) The X-A10 is a very affordable way into Fujifilm's X Series mirrorless camera system and it's now better value than ever. Now just £299 at Jessops, that's a very decent saving of £100.

Canon EOS M6 with 15-45mm lens - now £579 (was £679) Canon's EOS M6 mirrorless is a solid all-round performer with a growing lens range. Get this 15-45mm kit from the Canon Store for just £579.99, saving £100. The saving will be applied once you've added it to your basket.

Kitchen and home

25% off Bosch power tools

If you'd like to see all of the discounted power tools you can see them all here - but there are a lot of great choices if you're thinking of getting a cheaper Bosch product. Be warned though: they're not going to last long.

Wearables deals

Huawei Watch 2 Sport - Black: Stacked with Android Wear 2 - now £179 (was £329) and laden with an abundance of sensors, this is one of the smartest smartwatches around. Get it at Currys for £179.

Fitbit Blaze - now £119.99 (was £159.99)

If you're looking for a Fitbit that bridges the world between fitness tracker and smartwatch, then the Fitbit Blaze is the one for you. What's more, this is the cheapest that it's ever been at £40 off RRP.

Fitbit Alta - now £69.99 (was £99.99):

Save £30 on a Fitbit Ala fitness tracker - with 5 days battery life this tracker will monitor your sleep, track your steps and your distance and keep track of calories. It's cheaper than it is at Amazon at £69.99

Fitbit Ionic - now £284.99 (RRP £299.99)

Given that it's only just come out, we're not expecting to see massive price reductions on the Fitbit Ionic. It has been as low as £261.56 previously, but this is the best Black Friday deal we've seen so far.

Garmin Forerunner 235 - now £199 (was £299.99)

While it may be a couple of years old now, the Garmin Forerunner 235 is still a brilliant run-tracker. As it's a little older it isn't usually its full RRP, but this is the cheapest we've ever seen it. Where the 235 really stands out is in the insights it provides.

Polar M600 - now £195 (was £299)

If you're looking for a competent blend of fitness tracker and smartwatch, the Polar M600 is the device you're looking for. Although it hasn't been its RRP of £313.57 for a while now, getting this great fitness tracker for less than £200 is a great deal.



Gadgets and other deals

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite - now £79.99 (was £109.99): Pound for pound this is the best value Kindle device. This is a step up on the entry level model, with an improved screen resolution and the all-important back-light for night reading. This matches the best ever price on the device and we wouldn't expect a better deal to appear.

Black Friday is always the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving in the US - this year that falls this coming Friday - the 22nd November - and is the day when most retailers put on a spectacular day of bargainous deals in all categories from phones, tablets and laptops to shoes, fridges and clothes.

Black Friday is now so big that instead of lasting one day, it's a 'deals season' which tends to span from roughly the middle of November until at least the end of Cyber Monday - the Monday after the day itself. In the US, Cyber Monday is the bigger day with sales this year expected to top last year's $3.45bn.

Amazon's Black Friday campaign kicked off this morning with a range of deals across many categories including tech. It's running ten days of deals in total, ending on Sunday 26th before Cyber Monday takes over.

Currys has also launched a batch of 'Why Wait?' early Black Friday deals for you to have a browse. Argos has launched a Black Friday deals page but in truth there are very few deals to get excited about at Argos so far. John Lewis is just quietly price matching in the background but we're expecting both of those sites to come to the party from this weekend onwards.

We've looked through thousands of deals and chosen what we think are the best Black Friday deals so far. We'll keep the page up to date with all the latest offers so stick with TechRadar and we'll navigate Black Friday together!

As a sales event, Black Friday is bettered only by Singles Day (11th November annually), the day on which young people in China celebrate singledom through the medium of copious spending at Alibaba.com.

For Black Friday, and indeed Black November, this year we will be keeping our fingers on the pulse of the UK market throughout the month, bringing you all of the best deals on the best products from the best retailers. We're expecting to see the big sites like Amazon, Currys and Argos launch deals earlier than ever before - so don't be surprised if Currys' Blag Tag deals start in hte next week or so!

On Black Friday weekend last year, adults in the UK specifically spent an average of £117 each. That's a total spend of £6.45 billion – enough to buy every British man, woman and child a Fire TV Stick , a pair of glasses that make your eyes think you're on magic mushrooms and 16 of those awesome twangy things that also act as door stops.

It’s actually ironic that Black Friday drives so much traffic to websites like TechRadar, because the term used to refer to more traditional types of traffic – the name was first used by US police to describe the traffic gridlock that occurred when everybody hit the shops at the same time before the holidays.

Black Friday still happens on the high street, but increasingly the best deals – and the most shoppers – are online. And that's why every year TechRadar rounds up all of the best deals, so you can find the best-value offers on the nicest stuff and be confident you're getting the best price.

What's more, we'll be bringing you exclusive deals on top mobiles phones like the iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Google Pixel with prices cheaper than at any other point of the year - these deals will be exclusively available to TechRadar readers so stay with us if you're looking for a new mobile phone this November and December!

When is Black Friday and what is it exactly?

Black Friday is always the Friday that immediately follows the Thanksgiving holiday in the US – so Black Friday 2017 will take place on November 24. No matter that the UK doesn't celebrate Thanksgiving, Black Friday is now a global phenomenon.

Black Friday – and increasingly by the year, Black November – is now the starting gun for the Christmas shopping season, and it’s famous for what retailers call 'doorbusters' – deals so good that shoppers will try and break down the front doors of stores to get at them.

Inevitably that means it’s also slightly infamous, with each year delivering a new selection of YouTube delights depicting keen shoppers slugging it out for the right to claim a limited number of probably-awful but definitely super-cheap 4K TVs.

Things got so bad on Black Friday three years ago that ASDA, Walmart’s UK brand and the firm largely responsible for bringing Black Friday to the UK, made the decision to not 'do' Black Friday at all. That proved to be an expensive decision.

By comparison, that same year John Lewis UK reported that its Black Friday performance returned the highest weekly sales in the company’s 150-year history. Check out our best John Lewis Black Friday deals 2017 hub for more information on that.

So this November, expect all the main retailers like Amazon, Argos, John Lewis, Currys and ASOS to be running deals across every range of products. Black Friday is traditionally the home of deals on electricals, clothing and shoes, but you can also expect hot promotions on everything else from mobile phone contracts to VPN services and broadband subscriptions.

The impact of Black Friday in the UK

Black Friday has transformed the Christmas shopping season, for better and for worse.

James Miller, senior retail consultant at Experian Marketing Services, told the BBC that “there is little doubt Black Friday has dramatically changed the way people shop in the run-up to Christmas and has created an expectation of deep discounts that arguably did not exist before,” while a report by LCP Consulting found that nearly one-third of UK and US retailers believe that Black Friday is “unprofitable and unsustainable."

Before Black Friday became a big deal, the run-up to Christmas was a great period for retailers: we’d buy loads of presents for others and for ourselves, and retailers would make huge piles of money. Then Black Friday happened, and all of a sudden many of us were browsing the bargains for the presents to put in Santa’s sack. Money spent on deeply discounted products in November is money that won’t be spent on more profitable products in December.

According to research by Verdict Retail, there is “no evidence” that Black Friday “stimulated demand”: Black Friday is essentially a black hole that sucks in a big part of people’s pre-Christmas shopping. We buy more but pay less for it.

According to Mike Watkins of Nielsen UK, “Whilst Nielsen analysis shows that Black Friday in November 2014 did not deliver incremental food sales it did serve to kick start what was the slowest start to Christmas trading in over 10 years. Perhaps that’s the primary objective in these changing times.”

Gary Booker, CMO at Dixons Retail, told Marketing Week that Black Friday negatively affects purchases in the following weeks: “It takes sales out of what would have been key early weeks in December,” he said, and multiple reports show that since Black Friday has taken off in the UK we’re spending less money on Boxing Day, our previous favourite for bargain hunting.

That means retailers need to think very carefully about Black Friday: they can discount in the hope they’ll make up for the lower margins with higher volumes, or they can decide not to take part in Black Friday and potentially lose sales to rivals who do.

The deals on Black Friday 2017 won't be so crazy

Black Friday 2014 was particularly silly in the UK: while grown men and women knocked each other over to try and get cheap Polaroid TVs in supermarkets, men and women knocked over loads of websites too. Many retailers weren’t prepared for the volume of online traffic and their servers couldn’t cope.

Other firms that hadn’t thought Black Friday was a particularly big deal tried to get in on the action. The result felt rather like some firms were running around with a pricing gun, discounting whatever they spotted.

Black Friday 2015 was very different. Websites coped just fine - although some raised eyebrows with “oh! We’re so busy you’ll have to queue!” warnings that seemed more about marketing than reflecting actual demand - and retailers had a strategy in place. Where previous Black Fridays were crazy, Black Friday 2015 was calm. The difference? Planning.

Retailers knew what to expect, had struck deals with suppliers well in advance and approached Black Friday like any other shopping event. There were still bargains to be had, but it certainly didn’t feel like bargain-conscious customers were getting one over on panicking retailers.

Black Friday 2016 was different again: for many big-name retailers, instead of everything happening on one day, their sales were spread over an entire week from the Monday before Black Friday to Cyber Monday, the Monday immediately after. Cyber Monday used to be a separate event, the day everybody panicked and thought “oh no! It’s nearly Christmas and I haven’t bought any presents!” before visiting Amazon on their work PCs. But in 2016 it was just another part of Black Friday Deals Week.

As Experian’s Richard Jenkings told the BBC , “The Black Friday promotions at the end of November are the start of a longer, more drawn-out peak season, which begins with most of the activity online and then moves in-store as we get closer and closer to Christmas day.”

What to expect from Black Friday 2017:

The last few Black Friday deals periods saw many retailers taking baby steps, but in 2017 they’re all grown up. That means they’ve been poring over their spreadsheet models since the last Black Friday, and they know exactly what they’ll be doing this year. And the first thing they’ll be doing is trying to beat Black Friday by starting their deals early. What started as Black Friday weekend became Black Friday week, and this year we expect some big-name retailers to start discounting long before that.

Early discounting makes sense for many reasons: it spreads the load on their websites and shops, and more importantly it means the news of their deals won’t be buried amid the avalanche of Black Friday announcements. So keep your eyes peeled - and keep visiting our deals homepage - from early November, and maybe even earlier than that.

Something we saw a lot of in 2016 and expect to see even more of in 2017 is a sliding scale of discounting: we noticed deals got bigger and better as the month progressed. That’s likely to recur in 2017, with reasonable deals at the beginning of the Black Friday period and more exciting but limited quantity deals on Black Friday itself. The emphasis will be on the more expensive products where retailers can cut prices but still make a decent profit.

Black Friday 2017 FAQ: what it is, when it happens and where to get the best deals

What is Black Friday? Black Friday is the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving. It’s a day when retailers offer big discounts to kick-start the holiday shopping season so it's a great time to buy phones, consoles, shoes and clothes.

When is Black Friday 2017? Black Friday 2017 will be on Friday, 24 November.

When is Cyber Monday 2017? Cyber Monday 2017 will be on Monday, 27 November. It's another day of deals - specifically online - though it's bigger in America.

What is Black Friday deals week? It’s the week that includes Black Friday. Retailers are increasingly offering deals before and after Black Friday itself so they stand out from the crowd.

Are Black Friday deals real? Yes, although in some cases the discounts have been negotiated well in advance with suppliers. As with any sales you’ll see a mix of genuine bargains, discounted end-of-line stock and mysterious things found in the back of a warehouse somewhere. In 2016, consumer magazine Which? accused retailers of some pretty dodgy behaviour.

Where can I find the best Black Friday deals? Right here on TechRadar of course! We scour all the top retailers’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals so that you don’t have to - and we tell you whether the deals are worth getting excited about too. Whether it’s a 4K HDR OLED TV or an Xbox One controller, if it’s discounted we’ll have the details here.

How do I get the best Black Friday 2017 deals? Know what you want, know what you can afford to spend and know the market: you’ll often spot retailers charging higher than usual prices in October so they can offer amazing discounts on Black Friday. Pay particular attention to real prices, not RRPs: TVs are particularly bad for this, with sets whose RRP is eleventy billion pounds routinely selling for five hundred quid. Sites such as CamelCamelCamel and PriceSpy enable you to tell if you’re looking at a legitimate bargain or some timed tomfoolery. It’s also a very good idea to be flexible: for example, if you fancy a Sony 4K TV then think about the features you want rather than a specific model number: the BRV123ABD54-88C-9218-B may not be discounted on Black Friday, but an almost identical set with the specification you want probably will be.

Can I get cashback on Black Friday deals? Sometimes, yes. Your debit card or credit card may offer cashback on purchases, and sites such as Quidco often offer cashback for new customers of big-name online shops. It’s definitely worth looking into, not just for Black Friday but for any online shopping.

Am I protected when I buy on Black Friday? Yes. In the UK, anything you buy from a company online is covered by a wealth of consumer protection legislation including the Consumer Contracts regulations, which give you the same rights as with any other online purchasing.