Surface Pro 6 Black Friday deal bundles Type Cover at $100 off

If you've been holding out on Microsoft's latest professional tablet, now is the time to dive in with an amazing Surface Pro 6 deal for Black Friday from B&H Photo.

While supplies last, you can score a Surface Pro 6 tablet with a Type Cover included for less than the tablet costs on its own at the entry level.

Many have griped a bit at the fact that this iteration of the Surface Pro line of tablets isn't a massive upgrade over the previous. However, if you're new to the Surface line, this is the best time to get in on the ground level.

Small upgrade or not, this is no doubt the best Surface Pro to date for much cheaper than it's ever been before. If you're at all curious of this tablet, now is not the time to sit on that curiosity.