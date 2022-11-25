I'm surprised by how many Black Friday iPhone deals are actually worth it for once

There are hundreds of Black Friday iPhone deals today. It's interesting: when it comes to desirability, the iPhone is something of a standout example. It's the one handset that even those who aren't self-identifying tech fans consistently know by name, and while some might instead vouch for a Samsung Galaxy on occasion, given a choice between the two, most would choose Apple; a truth that's reflected in the sales numbers.

The caveat to its appeal is that, unlike Google's Pixels and other prominent Android phones, the iPhone is consistently one of the most expensive mainstream offerings on the market each year; bolstered by the fact that Apple really doesn't seem interested in offering the same sizeable discounts on its famed phones in the same way its rivals do with theirs; even during peak trading seasons, like we're in right now. Happy Black Friday deals season, by the way.

As such, the iPhone is, perhaps – more than the competition – truly at the mercy of third-party retailers and carriers when it comes to Black Friday phone deals. For much of the year the discounts are seldom that compelling, but for whatever reason, things are looking particularly rosy this year.

(Image credit: Future)

The recent launch of the iPhone 14 line has already had a bit of an impact on iPhone prices, with iPhone 13 models dropping by at least $100 out the gate. Retailers like Best Buy are showing competitors up, by launching their Black Friday Apple deals early and delivering some surprisingly substantial offers in the process; meaning those who spotted it have already had a chance to save up to $400 on an iPad Pro, ahead of Black Friday itself.

As for iPhone deals more specifically, if, like me, you're most often the go-to for tech recommendations within your family or friend circle, the especially sweet savings being served up on Apple's signature smartphone this year, you'll find below.

The best Black Friday iPhone deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 & 14 Plus: BOGO, or up to $800 off with a trade-in and unlimited plan at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon's deals on the iPhone 14 series have been consistently good since launch, offering a whopping trade-in rebate of up to $800 off on both the standard device and the 14 Plus. This excellent trade-in deal is still up for grabs but you'll also find an alternative buy-one-get-one-free promotion that's particularly good for multi-line users looking to save. There's also an additional $200 gift card for those who switch over from a rival carrier. See this same deal on the iPhone 14 Plus (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 series: up to $800 off with trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T (opens in new tab)

And, if AT&T's you're preferred carrier of choice, you'll also find very similar pre-Black Friday iPhone deals for the iPhone 14 series at this carrier too, with a maximum saving of up to $1,000 available. Again, you'll need to trade in and be on an unlimited data plan to be eligible for a saving but this is a fantastic way to cut down those monthly fees over your new plan's duration. See this same deal on the iPhone 14 Plus (opens in new tab), iPhone 14 Pro (opens in new tab), or iPhone 14 Pro Max (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max: BOGO, up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in and unlimited plan at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Looking for a more premium flagship? The good news is that Verizon's deals on the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are even better than those on the standard devices. Up for grabs this week is a trade-in saving of up to $1,000 off or a buy-one get-$800-off second promotion, both of which are eligible with an unlimited data plan. New customers will also get an additional $200 gift card to sweeten the deal, which can be redeemed at a number of online stores. See this same deal on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: $5/mo with unlimited plan at Verizon (opens in new tab)

No trade-ins needed: Perhaps the best pre-Black Friday iPhone deal on the entire Verizon site is on the older, but still excellent iPhone 13 Pro Max. No trade-ins are needed here to get this absolutely amazing device for just $5 per month, simply pick one up with an eligible unlimited data plan. Note, as with most of Verizon's iPhone deals this week, new customers will also get an additional $200 gift card if they switch over.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 mini: free with a new unlimited data plan at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Alternatively, you could go for a smaller device with this week's Verizon deal on the iPhone 13 mini. This excellent little device is being given away for free with a new unlimited data line - an absolutely excellent option if you're not looking to trade in an old device. The standard iPhone 13 is available for $5 per month (opens in new tab) under the same terms, so we'd advocate skipping that model right now.

(opens in new tab) iPhone deals at Mint Mobile: 6 months of free service with switch (opens in new tab)

Mint Mobile's cheap plans already made it a favorite among prepaid plan users, however, it's got a nice little bundle deal available for new customers on the hunt for an iPhone. Most handsets are available here for a range of budgets and those who switch over while picking up an iPhone with a 6-month plan will get an additional 6 months on the house. If you don't mind skipping the device, new customers can also take advantage of a separate Black Friday deal at Mint Mobile and get an additional 3 months free when they buy a 3-month plan.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone SE 2022: starting at $209 with activation and trade-in (T-Mobile) at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's got some fantastic iPhone SE 2022 deals available right now for T-Mobile devices specifically - with a combination of an activation rebate and trade-in saving up for grabs. Currently, the minimum saving with these combined is $220, which means you can get a device for just $209.99 (opens in new tab). We imagine, combined, you can potentially get a device for free here, although the fine print is a little obscure.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 series: save up to £300 with a trade-in (opens in new tab)

If you have an old iPhone to trade in then this is a great way to save some money off a new one. You can get up to £300 off an iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max when you trade in your old one with John Lewis currently, making these expensive new phones a bit more affordable.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 series: save up to £300 with a trade-in (opens in new tab)

The iPhone 13 range is available with the same £300 trade-in offer at John Lewis. This early Black Friday deal can make an iPhone 13 genuinely quite affordable, as these phones aren't as expensive as the newer iPhone 14 line. And while they're not quite as good either, they do come close.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £120 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £37/pm (opens in new tab)

This deal gets you a hefty amount of data with an iPhone 14 on a relatively affordable £37 monthly contract. It's on Vodafone too, so you'll be with a major network, and the plan also includes unlimited minutes and texts. There is £120 to pay upfront, but given the overall value of this plan we'd say that's worth doing.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Plus: at Affordable Mobiles | Vodafone | £125 upfront | 250GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £43/pm (opens in new tab)

The iPhone 14 Plus is the excellent iPhone 14 in a bigger size, and while that also means a higher cost, this deal takes the sting out, as it's one of the cheapest monthly deals around right now. It comes with plenty of data too, so you can make the most of this expansive handset.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13: at Mobile.co.uk | iD | £29 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £36.99/pm (opens in new tab)

The iPhone 13 remains an excellent phone a year on from launch, and if you're happy with iD Mobile then this is a top deal. For just a tiny £29 upfront coupled with an affordable monthly price, you're getting a compact flagship, and you can also get a three-month free trial of Apple TV and Apple Music when you buy it.

Top 3 iPhones to look out for

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

1. iPhone 14 Pro Max The best Apple iPhone Weight: 240g | Dimensions: 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9mm | OS: iOS 16 | Screen size: 6.7-inch | Resolution: 1290 x 2796 | CPU: A16 Bionic | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Battery: 4,323mAh | Rear camera: 48MP+12MP+12MP | Front camera: 12MP specifications RAM 6GB RAM Storage Size 128GB - 1TB Colour Black, Gold, Purple, Silver Read more ▼ $1,099.99 (opens in new tab) at AT&T Mobility (opens in new tab) $1,349.99 (opens in new tab) at Newegg (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Bold new camera upgrades Excellent battery life Longevity can vary wildly 3x zoom is now lagging behind the market

The iPhone 14 Pro Max takes over as the new head of the household in Apple's iPhone portfolio, offering the same sizeable 6.7-inch 120Hz display as last year but granting it now power-efficient always-on functionality and ditching the long-standing notch in favor of the new Dynamic Island.

The iOS 16-based (out of the box at least) user experience offers a number of new features and works with Dynamic Island to offer adaptive functionality from this new display element that breaks away from the bezel.

For the iPhone 14 generation, only the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max get a taste of Apple's latest and greatest mobile silicon – the A16 Bionic – which delivers class-leading performance and improved power efficiency over its predecessor.

Provided you're okay with its large size and big price tag (which is pricier year on year in markets like the UK and Australia), there's no greater iPhone than the new iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Read more: iPhone 14 Pro Max review

(Image credit: TechRadar)

2. iPhone 13 Pro Max One of the most power big-screened iPhone experiences Weight: 240g | Dimensions: 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7mm | OS: iOS 15 | Screen size: 6.7-inch | Resolution: 1284 x 2778 | CPU: A15 Bionic | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Battery: Up to 28 hours | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP+12MP | Front camera: 12MP specifications RAM 6GB RAM Storage Size 128GB - 1TB Colour Blue, Gold, Green, Silver Read more ▼ $949.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $999.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $999.99 (opens in new tab) at Verizon Wireless (opens in new tab) Useful camera upgrades Excellent battery life 120Hz screen is minimal upgrade Cinematic mode is quite basic

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the best and most exciting of Apple’s iPhone 13 range, with the battery life being an unexpected highlight. This thing can last and last, and while it’s not quite up there with the very longest-lasting phones, it’s easily got some of the best battery life on an iPhone to date.

There’s also a whole lot of power here, with Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset providing significantly better performance not just than previous iPhones but also than any Android phone. That said, we mostly know this thanks to benchmark scores – in the real world, most users will struggle to tap into its potential truly.

The camera has also seen an upgrade, with low light shots particularly impressive, and the new macro mode opening the iPhone range up to a whole new type of photography.

In practice, the hyped Cinematic mode and 120Hz screen didn’t impress us as much, and we're pleased that this is the last Pro with a notch (now that the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max have introduced the Dynamic Island), but overall this is a fantastic upgrade for Apple’s Max line, and it's still one of the very best iPhones.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

3. iPhone 13 mini Still the best small iPhone out there Weight: 131g | Dimensions: 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 mm | OS: iOS 15 | Screen size: 5.4-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | CPU: A15 Bionic | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/ | Battery: 2,438 mAh | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP | Front camera: 12MP specifications Storage Size 128GB - 512GB Colour Blue, Green, Pink, Red HDR HDR Read more ▼ $429.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $599.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $599.99 (opens in new tab) at Verizon Wireless (opens in new tab) Gorgeous design Great hardware Limited charging compatibility Higher price than previous model

While the iPhone 14 line is now here, one big omission is a new mini iPhone, making the iPhone 13 mini the last of its kind right now.

The iPhone 13 mini is arguably still the best small phone on the market, thanks to a gorgeous compact design and some great hardware under the hood.

Its 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen is smaller than many smartphones, but that means the phone fits comfortably in your hand and is easy to use single-handedly. It looks great, too, being notably brighter than the iPhone 12 mini before it.

The camera is similarly improved year on year, with a 12MP f/1.6 wide camera packing 1.7µm pixels for better low-light performance, paired with a 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view. Low-light performance is remarkably good on this camera too. What's more, it's all backed up by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset.

The iPhone 13 mini is small yet mighty and still one of the only worthwhile options for small phone lovers.