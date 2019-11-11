Google Home sale: save up to $100 ahead of Walmart's Black Friday sale

Walmart's Black Friday sale is officially less than three weeks away, and the retail giant is giving a sneak peek with massive deals on Google Home devices that you can shop today. You'll find record-low prices on Google's best-selling gadgets, which include smart home speakers, displays, bundles, and TVs that are powered by the Google Assistant.



Walmart's top Google deals include the best-selling Google Home Mini that's on sale for just $25. That's a 50% discount for the compact speaker which would make a perfect stocking stuffer for anyone on your list. The more powerful Google Home speaker is also on sale with a $50 discount, bringing the price down to $79. if you're interested in a smart speaker with a screen, Walmart has the Google Nest Hub on sale for $99. That's a $50 price cut and the best price we've seen for the smart display.



All of the devices listed below include the Google Assistant, which allows you to use your voice to play music, check the weather, ask questions, and so much more. This is a fantastic opportunity to get a head start on holiday shopping and score a discount on a Google Home device before the madness of Black Friday officially begins.

Black Friday Google Home deals:

Google Home Mini $49 $25 at Walmart

The best-selling Google Home Mini is on sale at Walmart for $25. That's the best price we've found for the compact smart speaker which works with the Google Assistant to check the news, answer questions, play music, and more using just your voice. This price is available for all colors too.

Google Home Mini (Chalk) + Frozen 2 Book $49 $25 at Walmart

The perfect Christmas gift idea for Frozen fans, you can get the Google Home Mini and the Frozen 2 Book on sale for $25. The Google Mini on its own normally retails for $49, so with this deal, you're saving $25 and getting access to sound effects and music when you read the book out loud.

Google Home Mini 2 pack (chalk) $98 $45 at Walmart

Fill your home with music and the power of the Google Assistant with the Google Home Mini two-pack that's on sale at Walmart for $45. That's the lowest price we've found for the smart speaker bundle that allows you to play the same music in multiple rooms.

Google Home Smart Speaker $129 $79 at Walmart

You can save $50 on the Google Home smart speaker a Walmart. The powerful speaker delivers a rich, full sound and is powered by the Google Assistant and can play music from services YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more.

Google Nest Hub $149 $99 at Walmart

You can get the Google Nest Hub on sale for $99 and receive three months of free YouTube Music Premium to enjoy on the screen. The smart hub display can control smart home devices and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news and more.

Google Home Max $399 $299 at Walmart

Walmart has slashed $100 off the Google Home Max speaker at Walmart. The smart speaker produces a powerful sound with deep bass and crystal-clear highs and works with the Google Assistant for voice control.

Philips 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV $548 $488 at Walmart

Get the Philips 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $488 at Walmart. The Android smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in which allows you to control your TV and other compatible devices using your voice.

