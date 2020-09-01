Cheap Black Friday deals 2020: how to get a bargain for under $50 this year

Black Friday 2020 will be a great time to save big on expensive electronics – everything from games consoles to ovens will be discounted in some capacity. But maybe you don't want to spend a ton of money during this period. Maybe you're instead looking for those deals that won't break the bank.

On this page, we'll wrangle together deals during the Black Friday period that focus on tech you can find for $50 or less. That way you can pick up some great products, but keep your spending relatively lean. In 2019, our preferred cheap Black Friday deals covered everything from a Hulu subscription to smart speakers and game controllers. The array of items on sale is surprisingly broad for this price bracket.

Below, we'll give you an idea of what to expect from cheap Black Friday deals in 2020 – if it's under $50 and it's a great buy, you'll find it here when the time comes.

Deals under $50: what to expect in 2020

Which kinds of items get discounted to below the $50 mark on Black Friday? It's a surprisingly varied selection. Existing low-price items like games tend to get steep drops, but budget tablets and other Amazon devices end up falling into that category, too.

You can also find some surprising household electronics thrown into the mix. Last year, we caught a half-price air fryer from Best Buy for a cent below 50 bucks – which is a steal, really, to ensure you have easy, tasty fries for the following year.

Hopefully we'll see similar discounts in 2020.

Deals under $50: bargain basement offers from last yea

Hulu for $1.99/month: $5.99, now just $1.99/month at Hulu

A great price for one of the best streaming services in the US. Last year we saw discounts on this and Disney Plus around the sales period – we wouldn't rule out seeing similar discounts in 2020. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Sandstone): $49 $22 at Amazon

The Echo Dot is already an extremely affordable smart device, but this Black Friday deal cut it even further in 2019, making it just $22. A great price for addressing your smart speaker needs. View Deal

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $49 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday shoppers could save 50% on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. This was the lowest price we'd seen for the pressure cooker, which was a perfect gift option back in 2019.

View Deal

PS4 DualShock 4 Controller: $59.99 $38.99 at Walmart

It's always handy to have a spare controller - whether it's as a battery back-up so you don't have to stop playing when the juice runs out, or for when you friends come over. Given that the PS5 is coming this year, our days of needing PS4 controllers may soon be numbered...

View Deal

Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4): $39.99 $15 at Walmart

This Spider-Man remains one of Sony's best PS4 exclusives, so picking up the game (which usually costs at least $40) for only $15 was a definite bargain.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49 $29.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet isn't quite as powerful or beautiful as the 8-inch Fire 8, but its low price makes it an easy choice for anyone that just wants an affordable tablet to read on. This was a sizeable 2019 discount.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

This is one of the cheapest ways to make a TV smart, with the ability to stream apps like Netflix, Hulu and, of course, Amazon Prime Video, and get Alexa to do the heavy lifting. Getting it for under $20 during Black Friday was a real treat.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $99.99 $46.99 at Amazon

If you knew you wanted both a new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and a new Amazon Echo Dot, this bundle was quite a deal. You can use the Echo Dot to control the Fire TV Stick when you can't find the remote, and the shared ecosystem makes keeping organized a cinch. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89 $49.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show is kind of like an Amazon Echo, except that it Shows you things. This smart display will let you watch videos and even show you things like a weather forecast. It wasn't a huge price drop, but $40 off was pretty good in 2019.View Deal

Google Home Mini: $49 $25 at Walmart

The best-selling Google Home Mini was on sale at Walmart for $25 in 2019. That was the best price we'd found for the compact smart speaker which works with the Google Assistant to check the news, answer questions, play music, and more using just your voice. This price was available for all colors too.

View Deal

Bella Pro Series 6qt Digital Air Fryer: $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Prepare your tasty fried foods with less oil with the Bella Pro Digital Air Fryer that was 50% off at Best Buy last year. The six-quart air fryer features an easy touch digital touchscreen and is dishwasher safe for a quick and easy cleanup.

View Deal

SanDisk 128GB Extreme SD Card: $29 $23 on Amazon

If you were on the hunt for extra storage, this 128GB SD card was never cheaper at $6 off. Only $6? Sure - but that was 20% off the list price. View Deal