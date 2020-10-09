Best Apple TV Plus series and movies in the UAE (October 2020)

Though Apple TV Plus is barely a year old, it is quickly making its mark amongst streaming services. The number and variety of content keeps growing every month with original series and movies that you can't watch on any other platform.

October update: Get into the spooky spirit with Ghostwriter Season 2, or into deep throughts with The Oprah Conversation: Caste.

Ghostwriter - Season two

After being honored with the Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Programming Award at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmys, "Ghostwriter" returns for a second season.

A reimagining of the 1992 hit series from Sesame Workshop, the modern-day "Ghostwriter" maintains a city-based, multicultural cast, inviting children aged 6-11 to see themselves on screen as they learn to appreciate a range of new and classic literature.

In its second season, the series' young heroes work to save their bookstore and discover the true identity of the Ghostwriter while introducing audiences to fresh tales like "Malia and the Magic Paintbrush" and "The Cobalt Mask," and familiar literary characters including Dr. Watson of "Sherlock Holmes" fame.

Streaming from October 9th

The Oprah Conversation: Caste

To spotlight her most important Book Club selection ever, Oprah Winfrey hosts in-depth conversations with Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and bestselling author Isabel Wilkerson about her latest book, "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents," exclusively on Apple TV+.

Winfrey and Wilkerson come together for an inspiring conversation about truth, reflection and hope for humanity in a two-part episode of "The Oprah Conversation" on Apple TV+.

In "Caste: Part 1," Winfrey, Wilkerson and a panel of readers discuss the concept that America is built on a caste system. "Caste: Part 2" continues the conversation as readers share stories of how the themes explored in Wilkerson's book resonate with their lives and experiences.

Two-part episode premieres on Friday, October 9

Tehran

A new espionage thriller from "Fauda" writer Moshe Zonder that tells the utterly thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.

In this week's new episode, "The other Iran," Tamar (Niv Sultan) must prove her loyalty at an underground rave with Milad (Shervin Alenabi) and the other commune members. Faraz (Shaun Toub) and Tabrizi (Navid Negahban) reach a boiling point.

The fifth episode premieres Friday, October 9

Long Way Up

Starring and executive produced by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, "Long Way Up" reunites the best friends after more than a decade since their last motorbike adventure around the world.

Covering 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries, starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America, Ewan and Charley journey through the glorious and underexposed landscapes of South and Central America in their most challenging expedition to date, using cutting-edge technology on the backs of their prototype electric Harley-Davidsons in order to contribute to the sustainability of the planet.

In this week's new episode, "Bolivia," the struggle in the extraordinary Bolivian desert continues. Ewan and Charley stay in a hotel made entirely out of salt before riding to La Paz.

The sixth episode premieres Friday, October 9

Ted Lasso - Complete first season

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

The series was developed by Jason Sudeikis & Bill Lawrence & Joe Kelly & Brendan Hunt, and is based on pre-existing format/characters from NBC Sports.

Streaming now

Tiny World

Narrated by Paul Rudd, "Tiny World" takes a unique perspective on the natural world, exploring the ingenuity and resilience of the smallest animals on the planet.

Brand new camera technology allows us, for the very first time, to see the world through the eyes of the tiniest creatures and witness the extraordinary things they do to survive.

Streaming now

Greyhound

Tom Hanks stars as a longtime Navy veteran who, as a first-time captain, is tasked with protecting a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies across the treacherous waters of the Atlantic during World War II.

For five days with no air cover, the captain and his small force of three escort ships must make their way through an area of the ocean known as "the Black Pit," battling Nazi U-boats while protecting their invaluable ships and soldiers.

"Greyhound" is inspired by events during the Battle of the Atlantic, which took place in the earliest months of America’s alliance with Great Britain and the Allied Forces. Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue star alongside Hanks.

Streaming now

Little Voice - Complete first season

A fresh, intensely romantic tale from the award-winning team of J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, "Little Voice" is a love letter to the diverse musicality of New York starring Brittany O'Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper.

The series follows Bess King, (O'Grady) a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues. Featuring original music by Grammy and Tony Award nominee, Sara Bareilles, this is a story about finding your authentic voice—and the courage to use it.

Streaming now

Home - Complete first season

Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special, "Home" offers viewers a never-before-seen look inside the world’s most innovative homes.

Each episode in the nine-episode first season unveils the boundary-pushing imagination of the visionaries who dared to dream and build them.

Streaming now

Defending Jacob

Nominated for two Emmy Awards, "Defending Jacob" is a gripping, character-driven thriller based on the 2012 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, and starring Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel and Sakina Jaffrey.

The limited drama series unfolds around a shocking crime that rocks a small Massachusetts town and one family in particular, forcing an assistant district attorney to choose between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.

Streaming now

Apple TV Plus Middle East FAQ: quick questions answered

Which countries is Apple TV Plus available in the Middle East? Apple TV Plus is available in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan and Israel.

How much does Apple TV Plus cost in the UAE? Apple TV Plus subscription costs AED 19.99 per month in the United Arab Emirates. Expect to pay the equivalent of that in other Middle Eastern countries listed above.

Apple TV Plus pricing in the Middle East United Arab Emirates AED 19.99 per month Saudi Arabia SAR 19.99 per month Qatar QR 17. 99 per month Egypt EGP 79.99 per month Israel ₪17.90 per month

There is just one plan for Apple TV Plus and you can share that with up to five family members. Apple TV Plus is also free for one year when you you buy certain Apple devices.

Where can I watch Apple TV Plus? You can watch Apple TV Plus on the Apple TV app which is available on your Apple devices. You can also watch Apple TV+ on streaming platforms, popular smart TVs, and AirPlay-enabled TVs with the Apple TV app.