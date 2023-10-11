Quick! Sony WH-1000XM5 are at their lowest-ever price right now for Prime Day

The irrefutable fact is that Sony WH-1000XM5 are some of the world's best headphones – combining looks, tech, and sound quality – and for the second day of Amazon's Prime Day 2 deals extravaganza, they're now on offer for £279.99 (was £380) at Amazon – but hurry! They're selling quick.

This outrageous deal represents their lowest ever price across trusted online retailers. And remember, these are hands-down top class Sony flagship cans – we saw them drop to £289 last year briefly, but this extra £10-off saving beats even that sale price.

What is that as a percentage discount? A 26% price-slash. We know! As long as the navy finish suits, it's a top deal.

OK so a top deal, but not the exact Sony headphones you wanted? Scroll down, we've corralled the best deals on the older-but still excellent Sony WH-1000XM4, as well as the Sony WF-1000XM4 and the outstanding April 2023-issue Sony WF-C700N, below, wherever you are.

Sony WH-1000XM5: lowest-ever price

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £380 now £279.99 at Amazon

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 was outstanding, the XM3 before it was excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping £100 off, aka their lowest ever seen price! (Clarity? Of course. They dropped to £280 as part of this very deals extravaganza.) Get them if you want some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted retailer – at a previously unseen price.

As we said in our five-star review of the Sony WH-1000XM5, you're getting excellent noise-cancellation, a wonderful sounding audio performance, smart ambient features and an app you'll actually want to use.

They're quite simply the complete package and anyone searching for the best noise cancelling headphones money can buy should look to the Sony WH-1000XM5, especially with this significant discount.

Yes, the gains over the older model are more marginal this time around, but the XM5 are still that bit better across the board.

What else might you want to know? OK, we'll be brief (time is of the essence here) but the WH-1000XM5 echo the current trend for designs which lie flat on the nape of your neck (and within their included travel case) but don't fold up into the headband as the older model did, and you're not getting any water-resistance rating. But if those small things don't bother you and you're OK with a navy finish, this is an excellent saving on a class-leading product from Sony.

